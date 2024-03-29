Maryland baseball at Michigan series preview

After a thrilling series victory over Michigan State and a midweek win over Georgetown, Maryland baseball heads on the road to continue Big Ten play in a weekend series against Michigan.

The Terps currently boast the best overall record in the Big Ten (19-6) and sit in a four-way tie for first place in the conference standings.

Friday and Saturday’s games will both be streamed on Big Ten Plus, with Friday’s first pitch set for 4 p.m. and Saturday’s set for 2 p.m. On Sunday, the Terps will make their national television debut when their noon affair airs on Big Ten Network.

Michigan Wolverines (9-16, 2-1 Big Ten)

2023 record: 28-28, 13-11 Big Ten

Second-year head coach Tracy Smith’s squad has struggled so far this season, sitting at seven games under .500. However, the Wolverines had a positive start to Big Ten play, taking two of three games against Penn State.

Last year, Michigan found success as the season went on, ultimately finishing sixth in the conference.

Hitters to watch

Stephen Hrustich, graduate outfielder, No. 15 — After playing four years at Northwestern, Stephen Hrustich transferred to Michigan. His addition has been a spark for Michigan’s lineup, as he leads the team with eight home runs and 20 RBIs. Hrustich also has a .299 batting average and 1.110 OPS.

Cole Caruso, junior infielder, No. 2 — Caruso plays some shortstop, but is primarily a third baseman. After transferring from South Carolina Upstate, Caruso has had an interesting 2024 season. He owns a putrid .188 batting average but has 17 RBIs on 17 hits, including one home run.

Pitchers to watch

Dylan Vigue, freshman right-hander, No. 27 — Smith has relied on a freshman as a weekend starter, and in six starts, Vogue is 0-2 with a 6.20 earned run average in 24 ⅔ innings. He has 21 strikeouts, 25 walks and has only given up two home runs.

Kurt Barr, sophomore right-hander, No. 6 — Barr has made three starts in his nine appearances this season, starting last Saturday at Penn State. He has a 3-1 record with a 4.02 ERA in 31 ⅓ innings.

Strength

Fielding. The Wolverines have a 0.972 fielding percentage thus far in 2024, accounting for 27 errors — which places them in the top half of the Big Ten.

Weakness

Strikeouts. Michigan has struck out 232 times this season, averaging 9.28 strikeouts per game.

Three things to know

1. Cardiac Terps. This year’s Maryland’s squad has earned the nickname “Cardiac Terps,” and rightfully so. Maryland already has 10 comeback wins, including two last weekend.

2. Winning close games. Maryland is 7-1 in games decided by one run. The Terps already have the same number of one-run victories as last year.

3. Will the Terps make it 24 straight? Last weekend, Maryland won its 23rd straight Big Ten series, a streak that started in 2021. The Terps will look to extend that streak this weekend, simultaneously trying to win their 17th straight weekend series overall.