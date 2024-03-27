No. 1 Maryland women’s lacrosse has winning streak snapped by No. 14 Penn

Maryland women’s lacrosse waited four years to regain a No. 1 ranking. But its stint on top of the sport will be short-lived.

Against No. 14 Penn on Wednesday, the Terps were simply out-worked and out-classed, unable to generate much of anything in a 13-9 loss.

While Maryland (9-2) kept pace in the opening quarter, it became clear shortly after that it didn’t have its usual offensive prowess, constantly turning it over against the nation’s No. 2 defense.

Head coach Cathy Reese’s squad turned the ball over 18 times and went on separate scoring droughts of over 12 minutes, never leading in the final 44 minutes of the game.

The teams went back and forth in the opening frame, but when the second quarter began, the Quakers (8-1) took over, controlling the pace of play and taking advantage of Maryland mistakes.

They scored the first three goals of the frame, which included star attacker Anna Brandt completing an early hat trick.

A timeout with just over three minutes left in the half looked to turn the tide of the game, with Libby May and Kori Edmonson scoring in quick succession to cut the deficit to one. But a late dagger by freshman attacker Catherine Berkery gave the Quakers momentum heading into the break.

Penn ended the half more than doubling the Terps in shots on goal and controlling play in the center circle, and while most would expect the Terps to respond in the second half, Penn only got stronger.

It managed seven of the game’s next 10 shots on goal, beating Maryland goalie Emily Sterling thrice.

Sterling did her best Wednesday to backstop the Terps, but the Quakers’ 25 shots on net — Maryland managed just 14 — proved too much.

Maryland attempted to storm back with consecutive goals from Hannah Leubecker, but the story of the game was the Terps’ inability to find offense from open play.

Just one of their nine goals scored came even strength, with the rest coming on either free positions or woman-up situations.

The Quakers also had the advantage in possession, and twice late secured extra possessions by recovering the ball after missed shots. They secured five draw controls to only one for Maryland in the opening frame, and finished the game with an advantage of four.

Penn scored four of the game’s final five goals to pull away and send the Terps off their home field with their six-game winning streak snapped — and their No. 1 ranking in grave danger of dissipating come Monday.

Three things to know

1. Nothing generated from even strength. Maryland scored nine goals, but eight came on woman-up or free-position opportunities.

2. Maryland didn’t push back. Penn led for all but 16 minutes, and Maryland consistently failed to generate offense. The Quakers outshot the Terps on goal, 25-14.

3. The streak is over. Not only did the Terps see their six-game winning streak snapped, but they also suffered their first loss to Penn in 17 years. They had won 14 straight meetings before Wednesday’s game.