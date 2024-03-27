No. 1 Maryland women’s lacrosse vs. No. 14 Penn preview

Maryland women’s lacrosse always has a target on its back, and that reputation will be amplified with the Terps now ranked No. 1 in the nation. A matchup with No. 2 Michigan looms this coming Saturday, but the Terps can’t afford to overlook their midweek opponent: No. 14 Penn.

The Quakers pushed the Terps last year in a 16-12 shootout Maryland ended up winning. But Maryland, which has won six straight since an overtime loss to Florida earlier this season, is rolling. The Terps’ efforts have been complete, with one of the nation’s best offenses and a stalwart defense anchored by Meghan Ball, the reigning Big Ten Defender of the Week.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 6 p.m. and air on Big Ten Network.

Penn Quakers (7-1, 2-0 Ivy League)

2023 record: 14-5, 7-0 Ivy League

Karin Corbett has been the head coach at Penn for 25 years, consistently guiding her teams to successful campaigns. Last year was no exception, with the Quakers going undefeated in Ivy League play to win the league’s regular-season and tournament titles.

This year, the Quakers have impressed again, with their only loss coming by one goal to Michigan. They have ranked wins over Johns Hopkins and Harvard, and Wednesday’s game at Maryland provides a chance for a signature regular-season moment.

Players to know

Niki Miles, senior attacker, No. 23 — Miles was recently named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week after recording three goals, two assists and 10 draw controls against Harvard. The honor is one of many Miles has recorded throughout her career, with the reigning conference attacker of the year leading the team in both goals (27) and points (36).

Kelly Van Hoesen, senior goalie, No. 52 — Van Hoesen is one of the toughest matchups in the country for opposing offenses, developing a reputation as an elite goalkeeper in the Ivy League. She was a second-team all-conference selection last season and has been key in the Quakers only allowing 10 goals in a game once this year.

Strength

Scoring. The Quakers are nothing short of lethal on offense, averaging 13 goals per game. Led by Miles, four Penn players have scored double-digit goals, and six have at least 10 points. Junior attacker Erika Chung leads the squad with 18 assists.

Weakness

Woman-up opportunities. While Penn has had little trouble scoring, it has faced inconsistencies when opponents grant it woman-up opportunities. The Quakers’ woman-up scoring percentage of .647 is the lowest in the Ivy League.

Three things to watch

1. Leubecker’s scoring prowess. Hannah Leubecker has been Maryland’s most proficient goal scorer this season, leading the team with 28 tallies. She had seven points in Maryland’s recent win over Rutgers, scoring six goals and adding an assist.

2. Battle in the center circle. Shaylan Ahearn and Miles will square off for draws on Wednesday, setting up a matchup of two more-than-capable players competing for possession. If either team catches a groove on draws, it’ll have the potential to embark on a quick scoring run.

3. Two strong goalies. Maryland’s Emily Sterling has a strong case as the nation’s best goalkeeper, but Van Hoesen is no slouch between the pipes. Offenses will be challenged Wednesday in College Park.