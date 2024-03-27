MM 3.27: Maryland gymnastics to compete in NCAA Gainesville Regional

Following a fifth-place finish at the Big Ten championships, Maryland gymnastics is headed to Gainesville, Florida to compete in the NCAA Regionals. This marks the sixth straight year in which the Terps have earned a postseason berth.
Maryland finished the regular season 2-7 in conference meets, but enters the regional with a national qualifying score of 196.790, which ranks No. 27 in the country and is also its highest-ever mark. NQS is determined by taking a team’s top six scores, dropping the highest and averaging the remaining five.
The Terps will compete in the first session of the Gainesville Regional against Utah, Michigan State and Towson on April 5. Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Clemson or Iowa State will take part in the evening session.
The top two teams in each session will advance to the regional final, set for 5 p.m. on April 7.
The two highest-scoring teams from the final will earn automatic berths to the national championship. The top all-around competitor and top event specialist from the final will qualify as individuals.
The national championships will take place April 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.
In other news
Maryland baseball defeated Georgetown, 11-4. Ben Messinger had the game story.
Maryland football kicked off spring practice on Tuesday.
Maryland football began spring camp Tuesday, offering an early look at what the 2024 season may hold for the Terps.— Testudo Times (@testudotimes) March 27, 2024
Here’s what head coach Mike Locksley had to say about his team as spring practice gets underway.
Mike Locksley says that he’ll be coaching quarterbacks this year, with offensive coordinator Josh Gattis moving to handle wide receivers (as well as usual OC duties).— Emmett Siegel (@EmmettSiegel_) March 26, 2024
Also mentions that Eric Najarian is a graduate assistant in the quarterback room.
Maryland women’s basketball’s Shyanne Sellers was named a WBCA Coaches all-American finalist.
Shyanne Sellers is a WBCA Division I Coaches All-America finalist @shyannesellers3 x #BuiltForIt pic.twitter.com/u28CZ5qTqB— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 26, 2024
Terps women’s basketball incoming freshman Kyndal Walker was the Washington Post’s All-Met Player of the Year.
Congrats to Kyndal Walker, the Washington Post All Met Player of the Year! @kynwalker_24 x #BuiltForIt pic.twitter.com/y5E9bwTrAQ— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) March 26, 2024
Maryland women’s lacrosse graduate defender Meghan Ball was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.
