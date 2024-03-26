Maryland baseball rides the long ball to 11-4 win over Georgetown

Maryland baseball blew Tuesday’s game at Georgetown wide open in the third inning. After Kevin Keister grounded into a double play, the next four Terps got on base, allowing Elijah Lambros to come up to bat with the bases loaded.

Lambros got a hold of one and launched a grand slam over the center field wall, part of a five-run frame that allowed the Terps to crush Georgetown, 11-4. His bases-loaded shot accounted for four of the eight runs Maryland scored Tuesday via the long ball.

Tuesday’s win brought Maryland’s record to 19-6, which matches the second-best start through 25 games in program history. Despite being under new leadership with Matt Swope, the Terps have shown no signs of taking a step back.

Maryland got on the board early, scoring in each of the first three innings. Sam Hojnar got things going with a two-run first-inning double, and Devin Russell led off the second inning with a home run. Lambros’ slam put Georgetown to rest in the third.

Georgetown would make a small dent into Maryland’s lead in the bottom of the fifth when Owen Carapellotti blasted a two-run jack to right-center field, but back-to-back Maryland home runs in the sixth inning — courtesy of Keister and Hojnar — put the Terps back up by eight.

Carapellotti later hit his second home run of the day, but it was too little, too late for the Hoyas.

Ryan Van Buren started on the mound for Maryland and only went 4 ⅔ innings, his first time not making it through five innings in a start this season. He gave up three earned runs, five hits and three walks, only recording one strikeout.

Nate Haberthier came in to get the final out of the fifth inning and then worked a scoreless sixth before Omar Melendez relieved him for the seventh and eighth innings.

Swope turned to Logan Ott to finish off the game in the ninth, and he did so, but not without some help from Lambros, who robbed a home run in center field.

Three things to know

1. Home run parade. The Terps hit four home runs on Tuesday, accounting for eight of their 11 runs. Georgetown added three home runs of its own.

2. Hojnar is heating up. After finding some success over the weekend, Hojnar continued to break out of his slump with a big day against Georgetown. He had two hits and three RBIs, contributing a two-run double and solo home run.

3. Lambros hit a grand slam. For the second time this season — and in its second straight midweek game — Maryland hit a grand slam. Lambros’ second home run of the season propelled him into the team lead for RBIs.