Maryland baseball at Georgetown preview

Maryland baseball takes a short trip to take on Georgetown in a midweek matchup for the second time this season.

Junior right-hander Ryan Van Buren is expected to start Tuesday, looking to respond from his last outing against the Hoyas when he gave up five runs in six innings. Still, the Terps easily won, 14-5.

The game will be available for listening on the Maryland Baseball Network with first pitch set for 4 p.m.

Georgetown Hoyas (16-7, 0-0 Big East)

2023 record: 30-27, 10-10 Big East

Georgetown enters Tuesday’s game undefeated at home, and has been on a roll since its Feb. 27 loss to the Terps.

This past weekend, the Hoyas swept Ohio State on the road, improving to 5-0 on the season in weekend series. However, they have not seen the same kind of success in midweeks — having gone 3-3, which included losses to No. 14 Virginia and No. 16 Wake Forest.

Hitters to watch

Christian Ficca, senior catcher, No. 7 — Ficca leads the Hoyas with a .402 batting average and an astonishing 37 RBIs. Ficca also leads the team with seven home runs and a 1.219 OPS.

Kavi Caster, graduate outfielder, No. 42 — Through 20 games this season, Caster has a .316 batting average, 20 RBIs and three home runs.

Pitchers to watch

Matthew Sapienza, junior right-hander, No. 11 — Sapienza has opened up both of Georgetown’s last two midweeks, going one inning each time. He gave up two earned runs, two hits and a home run in those outings.

Carson Frye, graduate right-hander, No. 3 — In five midweek appearances, Frye has struggled to the tune of an 11.68 ERA and 20 runs allowed in 12 ⅓ innings pitched.

Strength

Hits. The Hoyas have amassed 239 hits this season, good for an average of over 10 per game.

Weakness

Strikeouts. The Hoyas strike out over eight times per game on average, but they are striking out opposing teams just over seven times a game.

Three things to know

1. The freshmen are heating up. After two walk-off hits over the weekend, outfielder Brayden Martin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Third baseman Chris Hacopian has also continued his impressive season.

2. RPI movement. The Terps dropped five spots in RPI to No. 35 after this past weekend. Georgetown, meanwhile, climbed up 22 spots to No. 64 after sweeping the Buckeyes.

3. How will Melendez perform? Omar Melendez has seemed to solidified a relief role for Maryland in midweeks, notching a 4-1 record with a 4.15 ERA.