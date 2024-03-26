MM 3.26: Maryland baseball’s Brayden Martin named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

One day removed from his second walk-off hit in a span of three games, Maryland baseball outfielder Brayden Martin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.

Martin delivered game-winning singles in both of Maryland’s wins over Michigan State this past weekend, coming through with a two-run knock in the 10th inning of Friday’s 7-6 win and providing another 10th-inning single to bring home the winning run on Sunday. The wins extended the Terps’ streak of consecutive Big Ten series wins to 23 — which dates back to April 2021 — and brought their season record to 18-6.

Overall, Martin went 6-for-10 at the plate in four games last week, of which he started two, to bring his season average to .294. He added four RBIs.

Part of a freshman class that has impressed through the first two months of the season, Martin has been a reliable piece for head coach Matt Swope. Martin has made 19 starts as a corner outfielder, finding himself in the leadoff spot on occasion.

This week, Maryland will play Georgetown on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before heading to Michigan for a weekend series.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball announced the hiring of Kevin Norris as an assistant coach, filling out the staff after assistant Mike Jones left to become the head coach at Old Dominion late in the season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse was ranked No. 1 in the latest IWLCA Coaches Poll.

Maryland gymnastics will compete in the NCAA Gainesville Regional against Utah, Michigan State and Towson.

The greatness will continue on down in Florida… ☀️#GymTerps pic.twitter.com/WSBagMbE8o — Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 25, 2024

Maryland football made the hiring of assistant offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski official.

Terps football will hold a joint spring practice with Morgan State on April 6. The team begins spring practice on Tuesday.

Baltimore Day!



We will hold spring practice with @MSUBearsFB at Hughes Memorial Stadium on April 6



➡️ https://t.co/os6xoocwH8 pic.twitter.com/m3B83PRcUM — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 25, 2024

Maryland women’s golf finished 12th at the Clemson Invitational. Patricie Mackova had the team’s highest individual score, finishing tied for 13th place at 1-under-par.

Maryland men’s golf finished 15th at the 16-team UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate.