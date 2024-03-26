MM 3.26: Maryland baseball’s Brayden Martin named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

One day removed from his second walk-off hit in a span of three games, Maryland baseball outfielder Brayden Martin was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday.
Martin delivered game-winning singles in both of Maryland’s wins over Michigan State this past weekend, coming through with a two-run knock in the 10th inning of Friday’s 7-6 win and providing another 10th-inning single to bring home the winning run on Sunday. The wins extended the Terps’ streak of consecutive Big Ten series wins to 23 — which dates back to April 2021 — and brought their season record to 18-6.
Overall, Martin went 6-for-10 at the plate in four games last week, of which he started two, to bring his season average to .294. He added four RBIs.
Part of a freshman class that has impressed through the first two months of the season, Martin has been a reliable piece for head coach Matt Swope. Martin has made 19 starts as a corner outfielder, finding himself in the leadoff spot on occasion.
This week, Maryland will play Georgetown on Tuesday at 4 p.m. before heading to Michigan for a weekend series.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball announced the hiring of Kevin Norris as an assistant coach, filling out the staff after assistant Mike Jones left to become the head coach at Old Dominion late in the season.
Maryland women’s lacrosse was ranked No. 1 in the latest IWLCA Coaches Poll.
March 25, 2024
Maryland gymnastics will compete in the NCAA Gainesville Regional against Utah, Michigan State and Towson.
The greatness will continue on down in Florida… ☀️#GymTerps pic.twitter.com/WSBagMbE8o— Maryland Gymnastics (@TerpsGymnastics) March 25, 2024
Maryland football made the hiring of assistant offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski official.
Welcome home, Damian Wroblewski!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 25, 2024
➡️ https://t.co/oca4gpfPa3 pic.twitter.com/KbPICuNomz
Terps football will hold a joint spring practice with Morgan State on April 6. The team begins spring practice on Tuesday.
Baltimore Day!— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) March 25, 2024
We will hold spring practice with @MSUBearsFB at Hughes Memorial Stadium on April 6
➡️ https://t.co/os6xoocwH8 pic.twitter.com/m3B83PRcUM
Maryland women’s golf finished 12th at the Clemson Invitational. Patricie Mackova had the team’s highest individual score, finishing tied for 13th place at 1-under-par.
Starting lineup for this weekend’s Clemson Invitational!!— Maryland Women's Golf (@TerpsWGolf) March 22, 2024
LIVE SCORING: https://t.co/EnAlkUuGKv#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/r4rRAxgVPb
Maryland men’s golf finished 15th at the 16-team UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate.
The Terps are competing in the UNCW Seahawk Intercollegiate!— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) March 24, 2024
Live Scoring: https://t.co/aMEER6FLOD#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/qyRoHZt0Rt
Loading comments...