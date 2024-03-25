Maryland men’s basketball hires Kevin Norris as assistant coach

Maryland men’s basketball announced the hiring of Kevin Norris as an assistant coach on Monday, filling out the Terps’ staff after assistant Mike Jones left in early March.

Jones left Maryland during his first season with the program to accept the head coaching job at Old Dominion, his alma mater.

In just two seasons as Maryland’s head coach, Kevin Willard has had to replace four staffers who left to be head coaches elsewhere, including three assistant coaches: Jones, Tony Skinn (George Mason) and Grant Billmeier (NJIT). Director of player personnel Tevon Saddler also left for Nicholls State last offseason.

For the last eight seasons, Norris was an assistant at UCF, where he aided in guiding the program to its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth in 2019 and make the NIT thrice. This season, the Knights joined the Big 12 but struggled to acclimate, finishing 12th in the league with an overall record of 17-16.

Before his time at UCF, Norris — who originally hails from Baltimore, Md. — filled a variety of assistant roles elsewhere in Division I. He spent six years under the tutelage of Andy Enfield, first at Florida Gulf Coast (2011-13) and later at USC (2013-16), making the NCAA Tournament at both stops and contributing to the No. 15-seed Eagles’ run to the Sweet 16 in 2013.

Before that, Norris was on staff at UNC Wilmington and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Norris played at Miami from 1995-98, still holding the program record for career steals and ranking top-five in assists and starts. He played professionally overseas as well.

“We are excited to add Kevin to our staff,” Willard said in a release. “He is a veteran coach who understands how to develop players and is a tenacious recruiter.”