MM 3.25: Maryland gymnastics sets Big Ten championship bests

At the Big Ten championships on Saturday, Maryland gymnastics recorded its best-ever finish and total score at the event. The Terps scored 196.775 as a unit and finished fifth.

After the day session, Maryland was in first place, but Michigan State won the title with a score of 197.600.

Maryland’s top rotations came on floor and uneven bars, where it scored 49.300. The Terps’ bars score was tied with Nebraska for the afternoon’s best, with Alexa Rothenbuescher and Rhea LeBlanc each scoring 9.900 to join a three-way tie for the top individual score.

Next, Maryland will compete in the NCAA Regionals on April 3.

In other news

Maryland women’s basketball lost to Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, despite at one point holding a 20-point lead.

Maryland men’s basketball picked up its first transfer of the offseason, earning a commitment from former Virginia Tech and DeMatha Catholic High School guard Rodney Rice.

Terps women’s lacrosse is positioned to move to No. 1 in the national rankings after beating Rutgers, 13-8.

Maryland men’s lacrosse dropped its Big Ten opener to Michigan, 12-11, marking the program’s first time losing back-to-back regular-season games since 2017.

Terps baseball won two of three games against Michigan State over the weekend, with freshman Brayden Martin delivering walk-off hits in the first and third games.

Maryland wrestling wrapped up its performance at the NCAA championships, finishing with 8.5 team points — its most since 2019.

That's it from us from Kansas City and for this season.



Maryland softball won its weekend series against Minnesota, taking two of three games to earn the program’s first conference series win under first-year head coach Lauren Karn.

Maryland tennis lost to No. 2 Michigan but bounced back with a convincing win over Michigan State.