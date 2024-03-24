Brayden Martin the hero again as Maryland baseball walks off Michigan State, 5-4

The scene in College Park was poetic as Brayden Martin stepped up to the plate in the 10th inning. The freshman, who was responsible for a walk-off single in Maryland baseball’s win just two days prior, had a chance to do it again. And he did.

For the second time this weekend, Martin played the role of hero, delivering a walk-off single in the 10th inning to cap a comeback 5-4 win for the Terps over Michigan State on Sunday in College Park.

With runners on first and second and two outs, Martin sent a fly ball to left field. Michigan State left fielder Greg Ziegler turned over his shoulder but couldn’t track it, hopelessly watching as the ball landed over his head and the Terps stormed out of the dugout to meet Martin between first and second base.

It was Martin’s second game-winning hit in three games, as he provided a stunning similar finish in Friday’s game, sealing a comeback 7-6 win with a 10th-inning pinch-hit single.

On Sunday, the Terps trailed 4-1 in the eight inning, and when the bottom half of the frame started with Michigan State center fielder Landen Lozier robbing Eddie Hacopian of an extra-base hit, it looked like it just wasn’t their day.

But they never let up, and the energy in Bob “Turtle” Smith Stadium flipped when Sam Hojnar doubled down the right-field line, cueing a string of Michigan State mistakes that allowed Maryland back into the game. Kevin Keister walked after a pitch-clock violation granted him ball four, then Alex Colarco rocketed an RBI single to score Hojnar. In the blink of an eye, it was a one-run game after a wild pitch plated Keister.

A walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, requiring nothing more than a Martin walk to even the score at four. Chris Hacopian’s bid at a go-ahead grand slam came up just feet short, but the damage was already done — a three-run eighth, allowing Logan Berrier to come into a tie game, shut the door on the Spartans and give Maryland the help it needed to end it two innings later.

Freshman Joey McMannis shined in his first five innings of work, allowing just a single run — a solo shot off the bat of Christian Williams. The Spartans jumped ahead in the sixth inning, though, with a two-run single following a walk and Keister error.

Self-inflicted wounds were the primary culprit in Maryland’s loss on Saturday, as the Spartans plated three unearned runs after two Maryland errors that evening. But the Terps’ win on Friday showed their resilience and ability to come through in key spots. That came back to light just two days later.

The last time Maryland, the two-time reigning Big Ten regular-season champion, dropped a series to a league opponent was back in April 2021. Just two Terps who appeared in that two-game set against Iowa are still with the team, but series wins have remained tradition for the program.

That streak, which looked destined to come to an end three years later, continued on in dramatic fashion, with a freshman stepping up in the biggest of ways.

Three things to know

1. Martin does it again. Martin’s composure in big spots has been remarkable for a freshman. In addition to his walk-off hit, he drew a game-tying walk in the eighth inning.

2. McMannis was strong. In his sixth start of the season, McMannis impressed. Although he slowed down in the sixth inning, he limited the damage, ending his day having allowed five hits and two walks.

3. Colarco’s first start behind the plate. Colarco made his first start at catcher since transferring to Maryland on Sunday. After his RBI single, he was pinch ran for and replaced by Devin Russell.