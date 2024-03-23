Maryland baseball can’t capitalize in 5-2 loss to Michigan State

Getting runners on base was not a problem for Maryland baseball against Michigan State. The problem was sending them home.

Down three runs in the bottom of the ninth, Chris Hacopian was the tying run at the plate. But a hard-hit ball led to a double play, sealing a 5-2 defeat. The Terps left eight runners on base Saturday.

Michigan State jumped out to an early lead for the second straight day, taking advantage of an error by Eddie Hacopian to score the game’s first run. It then aded another run when freshman second baseman Ryan McKay hit an RBI single.

Maryland head coach Matt Swope expressed disappointment of the tone which was set by the first inning: “Really just weren’t clean today, just right off the bat.”

After the first, Maryland stater Logan Koester was strong, continuing to battle into the eighth inning. On 115 pitches thrown, he gave up five runs — only two earned — six hits and three walks. He also struck out for.

“[Koester’s] been consistent all year,” Swope added. I think we let him down. Again, it wasn’t really indicative of his start, which is kind of frustrating.”

Unfortunately for Maryland, Michigan State starter Nick Powers was even better. The senior left-hander also went into the eighth inning — throwing 117 pitches — and struck out five while allowing just two earned runs.

In the top of the third, Chris Hacopian made Maryland’s second error of the day which allowed two Spartans to score.

Maryland responded with one run in the bottom half of the frame but it’ll be upset that was it. With the bases loaded and just one out, Kevin Keister’s sacrifice fly was the only damage created. The Terps then went almost three innings without figuring out Powers.

That drought was broken loudly, when Sam Hojnar hit a solo shot to center field to bring the Terps within two.

In the eighth, Michigan State extended the lead back to three when redshirt junior catcher Christian Williams hit an RBI single off of reliever Andrew Johnson.

Three things to know

1. A pitcher’s duel. Both starters ventured into the eighth inning and combined for 132 pitches, a rare sight in modern baseball.

2. Maryland stranded runners. A recurring theme with the Maryland offense, it left eight runners on base Saturday. They stranded 11 Friday.

3. The Hacopian’s hit well. Chris and Eddie Hacopian were the only two Terps to register multiple hits, with the former managing three knocks. However, their fielding left a lot to be desired.