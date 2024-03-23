Takeaways from Maryland basketball’s round of 64 loss to Iowa State

No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball blew a 20-point lead to No. 7-seed Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, ultimately falling by a score of 93-86.

The Cyclones’ comeback was the second-largest in NCAA Tournament history. The Terps were outscored in the second half, 57-34.

Here are some takeaways from the defeat.

The Terps collapsed in the third quarter

For Maryland, third quarter struggles have been a consistent theme this season. But those struggles reared their ugly head at the worst possible time.

Up by 20 points at the half, it seemed as if Maryland had wiped away the aggression and energy from Iowa State.

But after shooting just 20% from 3-point range in the first two quarters, the Cyclones exploded out of the halftime break.

They came out with three quick triples to set the tone, and ultimately put up a 30-spot in the frame while containing Maryland to 14 points.

The Terps’ scoring troubles out of the break can be best attributed to Iowa State’s switch-on defense. Its transition from man-coverage to a zone scheme gave Maryland serious fits.

Head coach Bill Fennelly’s strategic defensive adjustment allowed Audi Crooks to dominate the paint, while giving the guards the freedom to cover the perimeter. This significantly reduced Terps’ 3-point prowess and made it difficult for them to drive to the basket.

“[Iowa State] had a strong post presence. So it was hard to get, you know, easy layups and drives. I think a lot of times we weren’t really attacking the offensive boards like we usually do,” Allie Kubek said.

In the quarter, Maryland went 5-for-16 from the field and hit just one three. It was also considerably out-rebounded in the frame, 10-5.

Kubek was Maryland’s MVP

It wasn’t Shyanne Sellers who carried the load for the Terps. Nor was it Jakia Brown-Turner, not Bri McDaniel either.

Instead, Kubek was the unlikely star.

One of two Maryland players to come off the bench, Kubek made an immediate impact. In response to Crooks maintaining a strong presence in the paint, Terps head coach Brenda Frese opted to have Kubek roam on the perimeter.

The decision paid off.

Heading into the game, the 6-foot-2 forward had made just 13 threes on the year. Furthermore, she had 17 games in which she didn’t even attempt a single shot from beyond the arc.

But Kubek was nails Friday, scoring a career-high 29 points on 10-for-12 shooting — 7-for-8 from distance. The seven made triples set the program record in an NCAA Tournament game.

“We definitely needed every single one of those [19] points in the first half to be able to give us that spread,” Frese said.

Crooks dominated the game

The freshman All-American was simply unstoppable Friday. No Terp defender could handle her one-on-one, a fact that became increasingly evident as the game progressed.

Maryland attempted to front Crooks with Faith Masonius and Allie Kubek throughout the game, but Iowa State’s guards consistently delivered precise passes over defenders’ heads, allowing Crooks to capitalize with ease.

Crooks hit 18 of her 20 field goal attempts for a career-high 40 points and added 12 rebounds.

Moreover, there was a noticeable absence of backside help defense, resulting in Crooks finding herself with numerous uncontested finishes from various angles.

The Cyclones also effectively exploited mismatches on Crooks by involving her in high screen actions, often leaving McDaniel and Sellers vulnerable in the paint. While Maryland boasts versatile defenders, its lack of size has been a lingering concern all season.

“I think if we had the personnel, we could have defended Crooks differently,” Frese said. “She was so strong and physical...we didn’t have an answer for her inside.”