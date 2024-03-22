NCAA Tournament game thread: No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Iowa State

Maryland women’s basketball, making its 14th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, looks to advance to the second round when it takes on No. 7-seed Iowa State.
Tip is set for 7:30 on ESPN2.
This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.
Catch up before the game
Maryland women’s basketball NCAA Tournament preview - Testudo Talk Podcast@RyanAlonardo @Jack_JP_Parry https://t.co/MKwc72nSAf— Testudo Times (@testudotimes) March 22, 2024
Maryland women’s basketball is playing a style of basketball that wins games in March
NCAA Tournament first round preview: No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Iowa State
Maryland women’s basketball earns No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Iowa State in first round
