NCAA Tournament game thread: No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Iowa State

Maryland women’s basketball, making its 14th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, looks to advance to the second round when it takes on No. 7-seed Iowa State.

Tip is set for 7:30 on ESPN2.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Maryland women’s basketball is playing a style of basketball that wins games in March

NCAA Tournament first round preview: No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Iowa State

Maryland women’s basketball earns No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Iowa State in first round