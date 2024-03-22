Martin’s 10th inning walk-off lifts Maryland baseball past Michigan State, 7-6

Holding a one-run lead in the ninth inning, Maryland baseball was just one out away from downing Michigan State and taking its Big Ten opener. But facing a full count, Michigan State graduate catcher Sam Thompson roped an RBI single to tie the game, ultimately sending it to extras.

And in the top of the 10th, Logan Berrier threw a wild pitch which allowed the Spartans take a 6-5 lead.

But as seen throughout this season, the Terps had a rally left in them. With one out gone in the bottom half of the frame, Kevin Keister got drilled in the back to load the bases. Up stepped Brayden Martin, and the freshman laced a two-run single to secure a 7-6 walk-off victory.

“It’s a great moment with the guys, they set it up for me,” Martin said. “I was just coming through for the guys there”

Maryland starter Kenny Lippman, riding two straight underwhelming performances, began Friday’s game on the wrong note again. He immediately gave up two straight doubles, ultimately allowing three runs in the opening frame.

Lippman was strong thereafter, though, giving up no additional runs and striking out four over six innings.

“We kind of let [Lippman] down a little bit at first, but I really appreciate the way he battled,” head coach Matt Swope said.

While Maryland fought back in the next few innings, it was unable to turn hits into runs. It stranded six runners in the first three innings, which Swope showed his frustration on.

“We had a guy on third base three times with less than two outs and didn’t convert at all,” he said. “We just have to be tougher in those moments.”

Maryland got on the board in the second inning courtesy of freshman Jordan Crosland when he hit a solo shot deep over the left-field fence.

Down two, the Terps took back the lead in the fourth when Jacob Orr followed up an RBI double from Chris Hacopian with a two-run bast. In the fifth, Elijah Lambros extended the lead to 5-3 when he brought in Crosland with a sacrifice bunt.

Trystan Sarcone relieved Lippman in the seventh, and immediately allowed the Spartans to cut Maryland’s lead in half via a solo shot from Thompson.

Sarcone then worked a solid 1-2-3 eighth inning before getting pulled for Berrier. Berrier’s two runs allowed both came after wild pitches, but he was able to earn the win thanks to Martin’s heroics.

Three things to know

1. A thrilling start to Big Ten play. It took an extra inning, but the Terps began their quest for a third straight Big Ten Championship on a winning note Friday.

“We can be better,” Swope said. “I’m hoping that we will start to form more of an identity from an offensive standpoint...but like I said, a win is a win.”

2. Freshmen came up clutch. In addition to Martin’s walk off hit, Crosland shined his first taste of Big Ten play, recording two hits, two runs and an RBI.

3. Lippman settled in after a rough start. After giving up three runs in the first inning, the graduate right-hander bounced back with five straight scoreless innings.