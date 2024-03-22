Maryland baseball vs Michigan State preview

After a big midweek win over James Madison, Maryland baseball heads into Big Ten play on a three-game winning streak.

Maryland’s first Big Ten opponent is Michigan State, which the Terps defeated, 3-2, in the 2023 Big Ten Tournament.

Each game this weekend will be streamed on Big Ten Plus, with Friday’s game set for 4 p.m., Saturday’s game set for 2 p.m. and Sunday’s game scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Michigan’s State Spartans (8-10, 0-0 Big Ten)

2023 record: 33-22, 12-12 Big Ten

The Spartans have had a rough start to the season, going 5-9 in tournament games. However, they won three of their last four games.

Winning this three-game series in College Park could be a turning point in Michigan State’s season.

Hitters to watch

Dillon Kark, redshirt senior infielder, No. 2 — In his fifth year with the Spartans, Kark leads the team with 18 RBIs and has easily been their most prolific hitter. He also has a .355 batting average and two home runs.

Sam Busch, redshirt junior infielder, No. 24 — Busch leads the Spartans with four home runs and has been a key asset at first base. He also has 12 RBIs and a .262 batting average.

Jack Frank, redshirt senior outfielder, No. 21 — Frank has been a staple in the Michigan State lineup with a .333 batting average, 12 RBIs and two home runs.

Pitchers to watch

Joseph Dzierwa, sophomore left-handed pitcher, No. 17 — Dzierwa has been Michigan State’s Friday night starter this season. In five starts, he’s 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 28 innings. He also has struck out 39 batters with just eight walks.

Nick Powers, senior left-handed pitcher, No. 46 — Nick Powers has been extremely solid in the Saturday spot for Michigan State. He has a 2-2 record with a 2.56 ERA in 34 innings pitched this season.

Strength

Hits. The Spartans average 10.33 hits per game, which is primarily how they get on base with an average of just four walks per game.

Weakness

Bullpen. Michigan State’s bullpen has allowed 59 of its 92 earned runs this season. Michigan State will need its bullpen to step up to upset Maryland.

Probable pitchers

It is unclear if Matt Swope will change his weekend rotation for Big Ten play, but as of right now, it looks to be status quo for the Terps.

Kenny Lippman will start on Friday and look to finally bounce back after two rough starts.

Logan Koester will get the ball on Saturday. The Terps have won every game he’s pitched in this season.

Joey McMannis should start on Sunday.

Dzierwa, Powers and Nick Ferazzi will most likely start for Michigan State this weekend in that order.

Three things to know

1. Welcome to Big Ten play. This will be Maryland’s first taste of Big Ten play in 2024. It went 17-7 in conference play last season, winning the regular season title.

2. Colarco might catch. A few weeks ago, Alex Colarco said he was aiming for this series to get behind the plate at catcher, which would be his first appearance at the position this season.

3. Home sweet home. This is only Maryland’s second home series of 2024, which should be something the Terps can take advantage of.