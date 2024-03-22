MM 3.22: Four Maryland wrestlers advance to second day of NCAA Championships

Despite a poor early showing at the NCAA Championships, with all five Maryland wrestlers falling into the consolation bracket, four Terps advanced to day two of the event after victories in the second session.

Braxton Brown, Ethen Miller, Jaxon Smith and Seth Nevills will all compete Friday, while Kal Miller’s sophomore campaign is over.

Brown and Ethen Miller both advanced in dominating fashion, each securing technical fall wins.

Smith, a No. 11 seed, took down No. 27 Luke Surber of Oklahoma State in his consolation match, 4-2.

No. 30 Nevills secured in 8-0 win over No. 33 Jordan Greer (Ohio) in his final match of the evening.

Session III begins tomorrow at noon.

In other news

Jahnathan Lamothe entered the transfer portal.

Ryan Alonardo and Jack Parry previewed Maryland women’s basketball’s NCAA Tournament run on the Testudo Talk Podcast.

Maryland softball broke ground on a new training facility.