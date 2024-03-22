Maryland women’s basketball is playing a style of basketball that wins games in March

For four months, Maryland women’s basketball endured one of its most frustrating seasons in recent memory.

In November, the Terps fell outside the AP Top 25 for the first time in a decade. They remained unranked for the rest of the season.

In addition, they saw three rotation players suffer season-ending injuries: Emma Chardon, Riley Nelson and Lavender Briggs.

A little over a month ago, head coach Brenda Frese’s team, with a record of 12-10, found itself in unfamiliar territory — on the verge of missing the NCAA Tournament.

“Truly, a couple weeks ago we were on the bubble,” Frese said. “[We] were on the outside looking in.”

However, as February drew on, a noticeable shift occurred. Frese’s squad began showcasing exceptional defense, efficient offense and a heightened sense of confidence.

Over their last 10 games, the Terps boasted a 7-3 record, limiting opponents to an average field goal percentage of 40.9%. They also surpassed the 75-point mark in half of those games.

Maryland’s rotation is one that has lacked size all season. Nevertheless, this has not adversely affected the team’s rebounding prowess. The Terps average 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks second in the Big Ten.

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Terps was a lack of wins against ranked opponents. That question was answered in the Big Ten Tournament, when Maryland beat No. 7 Ohio State in dominant fashion, 82-61.

“Just getting that win really right there just proves that we can really compete with anybody,” Shyanne Sellers said.

Having overcome a challenging start to the season, Maryland appears to have found its rhythm at just the right moment as it heads into the NCAA Tournament. Given the team’s history of success in the big dance, Frese is well-acquainted with the significance of playing in crucial games at this time of the year.

“They’re built for March,” Frese said.