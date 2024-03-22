How to watch Maryland women’s basketball’s round of 64 game against Iowa State

Following an impressive performance in the Big Ten Tournament — including a win over then-No. 4 Ohio State in the quarterfinals — Maryland women’s basketball earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Terps will begin their tournament run on Friday when they take on No. 7-seed Iowa State in the first round.

Here’s what to know about and how to watch and listen to the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: 19-13 (9-9 Big Ten)

Iowa State: 20-11 (12-6)

All-time series: 0-0

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Iowa State -1.5, O/U 151.5

How to watch and listen

When: Friday, March 22, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Sirius 138 or 207

Streaming: ESPN App

Catch up before the game

NCAA Tournament first round preview: No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Iowa State

Maryland women’s basketball earns No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Iowa State in first round

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.