MM 3.21: 3 Maryland gymnasts earn all-conference honors

It was announced Wednesday that three Maryland gymnasts were named to the All-Big Ten second team: senior Alexa Rothenbuescher, sophomore Madeline Komoroski and freshman Natalie Martin.

Rothenbuescher this season set career-highs on bars (9.925), floor (9.950) and vault (9.850).

Komoroski had a standout sophomore campaign, setting career-best marks on floor (9.950) and beam (9.925).

Martin, named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch ahead of the season, has been one of Maryland’s most consistent performers. She set impressive scores of 9.925 on beam at the Maryland Quad and 9.950 on floor at the Big Five meet at Penn State.

Maryland (13-7, 2-7 Big Ten) heads to Michigan State this weekend to take part in the Big Ten Championships.

In other news

No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse cruised past Georgetown, 13-7.