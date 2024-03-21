NCAA Tournament first round preview: No. 10-seed Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 7-seed Iowa State

One loss and Maryland women’s basketball’s 2023-24 campaign comes to a close. But all it takes in one win to spark a run. Currently playing some of their best basketball, the No. 10-seeded Terps will look to extend their season when they take on No. 7-seed Iowa State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The path to victory won’t be easy for Maryland. While it recently defeated then-No. 4 Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, the Cyclones have also had their fair share of impressive victories of late. A few of those signature wins came against then-No. 4 Baylor, -No. 7 Kansas State and -No. 24 West Virginia.

“In the postseason, your record [doesn’t] matter. Everything is 0-0,” said guard Shyanne Sellers. “It’s really about who wants it more, who’s hungrier...you have to have the right mentality for March.”

Friday’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

Iowa State Cyclones (20-11, 12-6 Big 12)

2022-23 record: 22-10, 11-7 Big 12

Bill Fennelly is in his 29th season as head coach of the Cyclones, the first four coming with Maryland head coach Brenda Frese as an assistant. “One of my biggest mentors [is] Bill Fennelly,” said Frese. “[It’s] really what kind of propelled me in my coaching career.”

Fennelly has averaged 21 wins per season with the Cyclones, and has led them to five straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

In the Big 12 Tournament this season, it took down Baylor and Oklahoma before falling to No. 5 Texas in the championship game, 70-53.

Players to know

Audi Crooks, freshman center, 6-foot-3, No. 55 — Crooks has exceeded all expectations in her first season as a Cyclone. She leads the team in points per game (18.9) and is second in rebounds per game (7.7). A tough inside presence, Crooks became the first Iowa State freshman to earn All-American honors, being named an honorable mention.

She’s recorded over 20 points in each of the past four games, making 43 of 67 field goals during that span.

Addy Brown, freshman forward, 6-foot-2, No. 24 — Brown has been another exceptional contributor in her first season, ranked second on the team with 13.1 points per game. She leads the Cyclones in rebounds per game (8.3) and total assists (151).

Emily Ryan, senior guard, 5-foot-11, No. 11 — Despite starting just 14 of the Iowa State’s 31 games this season, Ryan’s consistency has been paramount to its success. She ranks third on the team in both points (10.2) and in rebounds per game (4.5). Her 147 total assists rank second. Last season, she was named to the All-Big 12 second team.

Strength

Size. The Cyclones’ two most productive players on the court stand at 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-2, respectively. Not only are the Cyclones dominant in the paint offensively — with the aforementioned post players combining to average almost 53% from the field — they average as a team almost nine more rebounds per game than their opponents.

Weakness

Defense. Iowa State is far from indestructible, however. It allows the third most points per game in the Big 12 (68.0), and its opponents average the third-highest 3-point percentage against it in the conference.

The Cyclones rank second-to-last in forced turnovers in the conference as well.

Three things to watch

1. How will Maryland contain Crooks? Maryland lack a post defender, and Iowa State has one of the best centers in the country.

If the Terps decide to crowd the paint, it’ll have to hope that the Cyclones struggle to shoot threes. However, they make them at a 37.5% clip.

With Allie Kubek having occasionally gotten into foul trouble this season against bigs, Faith Masonius may be relied on to match up against the All-American.

2. Time for Sellers to shine. In the biggest moments, the best player needs to put on the best performance. Sellers has been the No. 1 option all season long for the Terps, and against a formidable Iowa State offense, Maryland will need its start guard to show out.

3. Can Maryland’s offense find its rhythm? Despite a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament, the Terps have averaged 71.8 points over their last 10 games. That’s 5.9 fewer points than their season average. If Maryland wants to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, it will need to get back to its regular scoring ways.

“When you go back and watch how we played [in the Big Ten Tournament], the connectedness on both ends of the floor — defensively and offensively — is really what ultimately allowed us to be able to beat Illinois and Ohio State,” Frese said.