Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahnathan Lamothe enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahnathan Lamothe entered the transfer portal, he announced Thursday on X.

Thank you to the coaches and players for making my first year memorable, after prayer and talks with my family i have decided to enter the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility thank you terp nation and wish yall nun but the best pic.twitter.com/BtTc7yOux8 — Jahnathan Lamothe (@JahnathanLamot1) March 21, 2024

He is the third Terp this cycle to do so, joining Noah Batchelor and Caelum Swanton-Rodger.

A former four-star recruit, Lamothe struggled to find meaningful playing time in his freshman season, with Jahmir Young, DeShawn Harris-Smith and Jahari Long taking up the bulk of the minutes in the backcourt.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds, Lamothe saw the court in just 16 games for a total of 111 minutes, managing 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists.

The first piece of head coach Kevin Willard’s 2023 class, the St Frances Academy product was ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 4 player in Maryland the 20th-best shooting guard in his class.

With Young having exhausted his eligibility, Long’s status unclear and Batchelor also announcing his entrance into the portal, Maryland’s backcourt depth is in need of deep replenishment ahead of next season.

The Terps have three open scholarships open for next season following Lamothe’s departure.