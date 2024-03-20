MM 3.20: Maryland track and field competes in first outdoor meet of season

Maryland track and field this past weekend took part in the UCF Black and Gold Invitational, the Terps’ first outdoor meet of the season.

On the initial day of competition, nine Terps finished top-10 in their respective events while three set personal-best marks.

Freshman Morgan Graham managed a throw of 51.87 meters in women’s discuss, the fourth-longest toss in program history. On the men’s side, graduate Mekhi Abbott moved into second place all-time in school history with a javelin throw of 57.83 meters.

On the second day of competition, two more Terps etched their name into the record books.

Senior Kami Joi Hickson finished the 800-meter race in 2:08.19, good enough for sixth all-time in program history, and sophomore Andrew Harmon’s 56.12-meter hammer toss put him in the No. 4 spot in program history.

Elsewhere, the Maryland men’s 4x100 team finished its event in fourth place with a time of 40.73 seconds.

In other news

It was revealed that Maryland men’s basketball, which finished the season 16-17, declined an NIT bid.

Ben Messinger recapped Maryland baseball’s 9-5 win over James Madison.

Jon Iacovacci previewed No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s matchup against Georgetown.

Maryland softball took down James Madison, 6-5.