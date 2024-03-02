Koester deals as Maryland baseball dusts Bryant, 7-0

It was the Logan Koester show Saturday as Maryland baseball clinched its home-opening series with a 7-0 win over Bryant.

The redshirt senior tossed seven shutout innings, posting by far the best start of any Terp this season. He gave up three hits, three walks and struck out four.

Along with the stellar start, the Terps executed small ball and showed grit to cruise past the Bulldogs.

Nate Haberthier relieved Koester in the eighth inning and had a bounce back performance after not recording an out Wednesday against VCU. Haberthier pitched two scoreless while allowing just one hit to help the Terps improve to 8-3 on the season.

Meanwhile, Bryant’s pitching staff looked uncomfortable throughout, especially starter Logan Delongchamps. In 2 1⁄ 3 innings, he threw 75 pitches and saw four Terps round the base path. He also conceded six hits.

Devin Russell kicked off the scoring in the second inning when he knocked a single which drove in Chris Hacopian from second.

In the third frame, Maryland’s offense once again showed off its efficiency. Alex Colarco began the rally by driving in two runners with a single, before Elijah Lambros tallied the Terps’ third RBI single of the game.

In the next inning, it happened again. Another RBI base hit, this time off the bat of Chris Hacopoian, extended Maryland’s lead to five runs.

Maryland put the game out of the reach in the sixth inning when captain Kevin Keister brought on Eddie Hacopian via a groundout. And about 20 minutes later, Russel put the exclamation point on the victory with a long home run over the left field fence.

Three things to know

1. Koester tossed a gem. The theme of this weekend has been big performances out of Maryland’s pitching staff. Koester enhanced that narrative on Saturday, stifling the Bulldogs to the tune of seven scoreless innings.

2. Russell had a great day. The sophomore catcher continued his hot start to the season, going 2-for-4 with a single and a home run. He’s up to eight RBIs and six runs scored on the year.

3. Maryland recorded its first shutout. For the first time this season, Maryland held its opponent scoreless. Bryant recorded only four hits.