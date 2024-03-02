No. 3 Maryland men’s lacrosse at No. 6 Notre Dame preview

By Max Schaeffer

The moment Maryland men’s lacrosse’s schedule was announced, one can assume Sunday’s matchup against Notre Dame — the preseason No. 1 team — was circled. Last weekend, though, Georgetown spoiled Maryland’s chance to take down the nation’s top-ranked squad with a 12-11 upset of the Fighting Irish.

Now, Maryland now enters Sunday as it has its first four games — as the presumptive favorite.

All the same, a matchup with the reigning champions on the road will be the next test in the Terps’ grueling nonconference schedule. The game will begin at noon and air on ESPNU.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-1, 0-0 ACC)

2023 record: 14-2, 4-2 ACC

Notre Dame head coach Kevin Corrigan is the nation’s longest-tenured Division I head coach, currently in his 36th-year at the helm of the program. It took him 35 seasons to finally win the big one, as the Fighting Irish captured their first-ever national championship last season.

Heading into this season, Notre Dame retained a remarkable amount of its roster, only losing five key contributors. This earned the Fighting Irish their preseason No. 1 ranking, which it appeared they would bring into their matchup with Maryland after they rolled through Cleveland State and Marquette. But their overtime loss to the Hoyas brings them into Sunday’s game with a defeat on their resume.

Players to watch

Pat Kavanagh, graduate attackman, No. 51 — Over the past decade, the name Kavanagh has been synonymous with Notre Dame lacrosse. It started in 2013 when Matt Kavanagh began his career, eventually cementing a legacy as one of the best to ever play for the program by racking up over 200 career points.

These days, middle brother Pat Kavanagh leads the charge for the Irish following a season in which he was a Tewaaraton Award finalist and set the program record for points. He made national headlines by playing through a torn hamstring in the national championship game.

Chris Kavanagh, junior attackman, No. 50 — Chris Kavanagh, the youngest of five brothers, finished the Fighting Irish’s national championship season second only to his brother in points. He’s already racked up 13 points through three games, once again second to his brother’s 15.

Liam Entenmann, graduate goalie, No. 44 — Logan McNaney won’t be the only goalie in Sunday’s matchup with an NCAA Tournament most outstanding player award. Entenmann, one of the best goalies in the nation, was a crucial part of Notre Dame’s title run, delivering a ludicrous 18 saves in the championship game.

Maryland’s offense has faced a difficult run of goalies this season, including Will Mark (Syracuse) and Michael Gianforcaro (Princeton). Things won’t be any easier against Entenmann, so shot selection and finishing will be crucial.

Strength

Defense. While Notre Dame’s offensive stars draw most of the attention, its defense is what makes it an exceedingly difficult team to beat. With Entenmann in the cage and a solid unit in front of him, the Fighting Irish allowed less than 10 goals per game last season and are allowing under eight so far in 2024.

Maryland’s offense has struggled at times this season and will need to put together one of its best performances yet to be productive.

Weakness

Faceoffs. Saying junior faceoff specialist Will Lynch is Notre Dame’s weakness is a bit unfair, considering he won over 60% of his faceoffs in the 2023 national title game.

That being said, Lynch’s win rate came in at just under 50% on the year, and when these teams matched up in 2023, the advantage clearly belonged to Luke Wierman. Wierman beat Lynch 20 out of 31 times in Maryland’s heartbreaking triple-overtime loss.

Three things to watch

1. Terps seek revenge. Maryland has already avenged one of its losses from its disappointing 2023 season, beating Loyola (Md.). Last year, Notre Dame came into Maryland’s home stadium and won in triple overtime, 13-12. On Sunday, the Terps will get their opportunity to return the favor in South Bend.

2. Eric Spanos’ ascension. On Maryland’s 2022 national title team, Anthony DeMaio accrued 53 points from offensive midfield, but last year the Terps’ top-scoring midfielder was Kyle Long with 33 points. Eric Spanos is trying to step into the role of the Terps’ primary offensive midfield option, and Maryland hopes he can carry the momentum of his five-point performance against Princeton for the rest of the season.

3. Fighting Irish coming off a loss. Notre Dame has not lost two games in a row since March 2022, when they lost to Georgetown and Maryland in back-to-back weeks. The Fighting Irish will do everything in their power to avoid letting history repeat itself.