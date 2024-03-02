Maryland women’s basketball at No. 14 Indiana preview

Following a win over Wisconsin in its final home game, Maryland women’s basketball looks to close out the regular season on a high note when it takes on No. 14 Indiana.

The Terps are currently projected as one of the last four teams to receive a bye in the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN. Maryland is 0-7 against ranked opponents this season.

Sunday’s game is set for 3 p.m. and will stream on Peacock.

What happened last time

When Indiana came to College Park on Jan. 31, it faced a Maryland team without guard Shyanne Sellers. The absence of the Terps’ leading scorer showed in the first half as the Hoosiers shot over 70% from the field en route to a 22-point advantage at the break.

The Terps put up a fight thereafter, shooting 75% from the field in the third quarter and cutting the deficit to nine headed into the fourth quarter. However, Indiana controlled the fourth, securing the 87-73 victory.

Mackenzie Holmes and Sara Scalia combined for 55 points for the Hoosiers, while Jakia Brown-Turner paced all Terps with 22 points.

What’s happened since

Maryland responded to the loss with a positive February, winning five of seven games, Its only two losses came against then-No. 3 Iowa and then-No. 2 Ohio State. Most recently, the Terps defeated Wisconsin, 79-63.

Indiana also went 5-2 since facing Maryland, notably taking down Iowa, 86-69.

Like Maryland, the Hoosiers fell to the Buckeyes, 74-69. On Feb. 9, they were then stunned by Illinois in a 20-point thrashing, a team Maryland beat twice this year.

Three things to watch

1. Postseason implications. Maryland has clinched a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament, but its seed is still unknown. With a win Sunday, it would clinch the No. 6 seed.

While Thursday’s win over the Badgers likely sealed the Terps a spot in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field, they need to perform well Sunday and in the conference tournament to avoid a place in the play-in round.

2. Can the Terps contain Holmes? Holmes put up a 23-point double-double when these teams last met. Maryland does not have a lot of size on its roster, making the challenge of holding the all-American in check that more difficult.

3. McDaniel’s strong play. Some players just bring their best stuff when the lights are brightest. Bri McDaniel is averaging 18.5 points per game in her last four games against ranked opponents.