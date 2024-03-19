Hacopian’s grand slam helps Maryland baseball pick up pivotal 9-5 victory over James Madison

After exchanging early punches, Maryland baseball and James Madison were tied at four going into the eighth inning. The Dukes stranded two runners in the top of the frame, giving Maryland all the room it would need to break the game open.

With a runner on third, freshman Jordan Crosland successfully laid down a safety squeeze to bring Jacob Orr home. Then, with the bases loaded, Chris Hacopian stepped up to the plate. Off the bat, there was no doubt. Hacopian laced the ball well over the left-field fence, giving Maryland a 9-4 lead with his sixth home run of the season.

“I was just looking for a heater up and thankfully I got it,” Hacopian said. “And I was able to put a good swing on it.”

While James Madison made it interesting in the ninth, forcing Omar Melendez out of the game and loading the bases with a chance to tie the game, Logan Berrier struck out junior infielder Coleman Calabrese to seal a 9-5 win for the Terps.

James Madison got out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, courtesy of two solo home runs from Mike Mancini and Mason Dunaway. The Dukes then tacked on another run in the second when Jason Schiavone hit a sacrifice fly to center field.

Maryland struck back and took the lead in the third, though. Head coach Matt Swope aggressively sent Orr home from third after a fly ball from Elijah Lambros, and Chris Hacopian followed that up with an RBI single. Eddie Hacopian then hit drove in the tying run with a double, and Chris scored after a fielding error in right field.

James Madison committed two errors in the frame, both of which led to a run.

The Dukes got a run back in the fourth inning when Schiavone hit an RBI groundout to tie the game at four in the fourth.

Maryland starter Ryan Van Buren did not earn a decision Tuesday, giving up three earned runs in five innings of work. The Terps’ most reliable midweek arm gave up five hits and one walk, and struck out four. After a rough first two innings, he settled in nicely thereafter.

Omar Melendez entered in relief in the sixth inning and was strong. He pitched scoreless sixth, seventh and eighth innings, before being pulled for Berrier after surrendering a solo home run in to start the final frame.

Three things to know

1. Hacopian’s clutch at bat. Chris Hacopian had the biggest game and moment of his young Maryland career. The freshman went 3-of-3 with five RBIs, including the go-ahead grand slam in the eighth.

“He’s one of the most impactful freshmen in the country,” head coach Matt Swope said. “I don’t care what anybody says.”

2. Maryland weathered an early storm. The Terps found themselves down by three in the second inning but were able to flip the script. They scored four in the back half of the second inning and were able to stay even before breaking through in the eighth.

3. Melendez was strong out of the bullpen. Despite giving up a home run in the ninth, the junior southpaw worked a strong 3 ⅓ innings to keep Maryland in position for a victory.

“He’s unflappable,” Swope said about Melendez. “He may not have the role that he necessarily likes right now, but [he] hasn’t complained once. He’s been very professional.”