Maryland baseball vs James Madison preview

After winning five of seven games on its road trip, Maryland baseball returns home for a midweek matchup against a formidable James Madison team.

Ryan Van Buren (3-0, 3.32 ERA) is scheduled to make his fifth start of the season for Maryland, while junior right-hander Casey Smith (0-2, 3.86 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Dukes.

First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and will stream on Big Ten Plus.

James Madison Dukes (13-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

2023 record: 31-25, 15-13 Sun Belt

Coming off a 2-1 series loss at No. 16 Coastal Carolina, James Madison looks to regroup in College Park.

Maryland head coach Matt Swope spoke on the difficulties which the Dukes will present the Terps: “They should’ve beat [Coastal Carolina], but they’re a really, really good team. So I think it’ll be a good test for our guys coming off of, you know, brutal travel.”

James Madison is ranked No. 9 in the country in RPI, 24 spots higher than Maryland (33). It is 9-1 at home and 4-6 on the road, but five of its six away losses came against ranked opponents.

Hitters to watch

Brendan O’Donnell, graduate outfielder, No. 27 —O’Donnell has been on a tear this season, smacking a team-high eight home runs and 19 RBIs. He also has a .304 batting average and 1.163 OPS.

Coleman Calabrese, junior infielder, No. 11 — Calabrese leads the team with a .346 batting average. He has recorded seven home runs and 18 RBIs in 20 games.

Pitchers to watch

Casey Smith, junior right-handed pitcher, No. 43 — Tuesday’s expected starter has made three appearances this season, posting an 0-2 record with a 3.86 ERA. In 14 innings of work, Smith has struck out eight batters and given up two home runs.

Strength

Scoring. The Dukes average 7.05 runs per game and are coming off an 11-run showing in their last game.

Weakness

Hits against. James Madison’s opponents this season have averaged over 10 hits per game this season. and the Dukes have allowed at least eight runs in four of their past five games.

Three things to know

1. Back home. After seven straight road games, the Terps return to College Park, where they are 6-0 this season.

2. Jackson’s former team. Pitching coach Jimmy Jackson left James Madison for Maryland in the offseason, which Swope acknowledged could be advantageous for both the Terps’ hitters and pitchers.

3. Van Buren looks to continue his strong play. Van Buren has been Maryland’s most consistent midweek arm, and will look to continue his hot start in a pivotal matchup Tuesday.