No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse vs. Georgetown preview

After taking down Ohio State by six goals in its Big Ten opener, No. 2 Maryland women’s lacrosse hops back into nonconference play to take on Georgetown in a midweek road matchup.

Wednesday’s game is set for 4 p.m. and will stream on the Big East Digital Network.

Georgetown Hoyas (2-7, 0-0 Big East)

2023 record: 7-10, 2-4 Big East

Head coach Ricky Fried’s 20th season is off to a rocky start, with the Hoyas having lost seven straight games. Georgetown’s lone two wins of the season came against American U and Towson.

But it still isn’t a team to overlook. The Hoyas played No. 10 Johns Hopkins to a one-goal game on Feb. 28, and Fried has led them to seven Big East regular-season titles.

Players to watch

Emma Gebhardt, junior attacker, No. 10 — Gebhardt scored seven goals in the season opener and leads the team in points with 21. She’s scored in all but two games this season.

Gracie Driggs, sophomore attacker, No. 2 —Driggs leads the team in goals (18) and is tied for the lead in draw controls (28). Driggs has three hat tricks this year, and scored a season-high five goals against Towson.

She was named the team’s Rookie of the Year last season after netting six goals and securing 27 draw controls.

Lily Athanas, junior defender, No. 20 — Athanas is tied for the team lead in caused turnovers (8) draw controls (28).

Strength

A trio of high-level scorers. The Hoyas have three scorers who can light it up on any given day. Driggs and Gebhardt both have had games this season with over five goals and senior midfielder Tatum Geist also has 10 goals on the year.

Weakness

Defense. The Hoyas have given up at least 10 goals in all but one game this season. They’ve given up 45 combined goals in their past three games.

Three things to watch

1. Maryland looks for consistent offense. The Terps had no problem putting away William and Mary two weeks ago, but struggled to find offense against Ohio State until the final quarter. With the full Big Ten slate looming, the Terps need to find the net on a more consistent basis.

2. Keeping series dominance. Maryland is 19-2 all-time against the Hoyas and 10-0 on the road.

3. Maryland continues to build a case for No. 1. While a win Wednesday would not allow Maryland to overtake top-ranked Northwestern, it would ensure that the Terps keep pace with the Wildcats and put both teams at an 8-1 record with three top-10 wins each.