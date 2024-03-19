MM 3.19: Maryland softball collects trio of victories

Maryland softball won three of four games over the weekend in its team-hosted tournament.

The Terps (12-14) kicked off the tournament Friday with an 8-0 win over Purdue Fort-Wayne. Graduate pitcher Courtney Wyche tossed the 11th shutout of her career, allowing just one hit across five innings. At the plate, graduate outfielder Jaeda McFarland and freshman catcher Delaney Reefe each hit a home run and combined for five RBIs.

Maryland’s lone loss of the weekend came Saturday to Bryant, 5-3. Bryant was the only team to finish the tournament undefeated.

Bryant’s offense clicked early, managing four runs in the first inning against sophomore pitcher Bri Godfrey. While the Terps were able to mount three runs of their own in the opening three innings — all off the bat of graduate first baseman Diamond Williams — they couldn’t put together a rally late.

The Terps capped off the weekend with two comfortable six-inning wins Sunday: 10-2 over Fairfield and 8-0 over Lafayette.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Williams, McFarland and freshman infielder Hannah Runk each hit a homer as three other Terps drove in at least a run. In the circle, Wyche dealt another complete game, shaking off a first-inning home run — the only hit she would allow all game.

In the tournament finale against Lafayette, Maryland was once again led by Williams. She tacked on three more RBIs and sophomore Genevieve Ebaugh was almost perfect in the circle to ensure a comfortable victory. Williams finished the tournament with eight RBIs.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball center Caelum Swanton-Rodger entered the transfer portal.

Terps women’s basketball’s first-round matchup against Iowa State will tip off at 7:30 p.m ET Friday.