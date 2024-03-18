Maryland men’s basketball center Caelum Swanton-Rodger enters transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball center Caelum Swanton-Rodger entered his name into the transfer portal Monday evening, Verbal Commits first reported.

He became the second Terp this cycle to enter the portal, joining guard Noah Batchelor.

In two years with the Terps, the 6-foot-11 Canadian struggled to find a consistent role. As a freshman, he made 21 appearances and showed spurts of promise, including a highlight-reel dunk over then-Michigan star Hunter Dickinson.

This past season, Swanton-Rodger looked to take a jump in a backup role to Julian Reese but often found himself in foul trouble. He forced a whistle nearly every four minutes on the court and fouled out three times.

That limited his playing time to under seven minutes per game in 31 contests, and despite hitting 17-of-28 field goals on the year, he averaged less than two points and rebounds each.

A late addition to head coach Kevin Willard’s 2022 recruiting class, he was an unranked prospect, per the 247Sports Composite.

With the impending arrival of five-star Derik Queen and 7-footer Braden Pierce completing his redshirt season, Swanton-Rodger’s decision to look for a spot elsewhere does not come as much surprise.