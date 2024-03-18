MM 3.18: Maryland football to hire Damian Wroblewski as offensive line coach

Maryland football is expected to hire James Madison assistant Damian Wroblewski as an offensive line coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday.

Wroblewski will oversee the offensive line alongside Brian Braswell, who is entering his fourth season with the Terps.

Wroblewski has worked at seven schools over the course of his career, which has spanned over two decades. Most recently, he has coached the offensive lines at Rutgers (2012-13), Elon (2014-18) and James Madison (2018-23). This past season, he served as James Madison’s head coach during its bowl game following Curt Cignetti’s departure to Indiana.

Maryland was short an assistant after former wide receivers coach Gunter Brewer took a position at Virginia Tech.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball failed to earn a postseason bid for the second time in three seasons. Also, guard Noah Batchelor announced that he will enter the transfer portal.

Maryland women’s basketball earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on No. 7-seed Iowa State in the first round.

Maryland baseball took two of three games against Portland. Ben Messinger wrote about the Terps’ comeback win Sunday, which clinched their 15th straight series victory.

No. 5 Maryland men’s lacrosse fell to No. 3 Virginia, 14-10. Max Schaeffer had the game story.

Jon Iacovacci wrote about No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s 12-6 win over Ohio State in its Big Ten opener.

Maryland softball defeated Lafayette Sunday afternoon, 8-0, to finish off a 3-1 weekend in the Maryland Tournament.





Maryland 6, Lafayette 0



: Genevieve pitches CG with 4 K’s and only gives up 3 hits

: Diamond Williams goes 2-for-3 with a HR and 2 RBI’s

: Mazie McFarlane goes 2-for-3



: https://t.co/SIQLo7b13B#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/fSzpxAh7E4 — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 17, 2024

Maryland gymnastics placed second out of five teams at the Kidney Care Women’s Gymnastics Championships with a score of 196.725.