Maryland baseball comes alive in eighth inning, takes down Portland to clinch weekend series

The last time Maryland baseball lost a weekend series was in almost 13 months ago. Sunday, the Terps were on the brink of seeing a streak of 14 straight series victories snapped.

After falling down by two runs in the sixth inning, the Terps responded with four runs in the eighth inning. Elijah Lambros hit a two-run double to even the score, and Eddie Hacopian’s bunt stayed fair down the third-base line to bring in Devin Russell. Maryland tacked on one more when Sam Hojnar was plunked with the bases loaded, which ended up being the difference in the game.

Portland cut the lead in half in the bottom of the ninth, but Maryland held on for a 7-6 victory.

“Credit goes to [Portland],” head coach Matt Swope said. “I don’t think they had a walk ‘til the sixth or seventh thing, so when teams aren’t gonna walk you and make you earn it, you know, it makes it a little bit tougher. We kept grinding it out.”

Maryland had essentially the perfect start, as Chris Hacopian led off the game with a solo home run. In the second inning, Jacob Orr continued his hot play when he drove in Kevin Keister with an RBI double.

“I was just getting good pitches and just trying to be aggressive...” Hacopian said.

Joey McMannis, in his third career start, was sharp early before facing some struggles in the fourth inning. Portland tacked on one run in that frame before adding an additional two in the fifth, when redshirt senior outfielder Jake Holcroft laced a single to give Portland a 3-2 lead.

“I felt even though we got some hits, we didn’t necessarily punch through,” Swope said.

McMannis finished the day giving up two hits and five walks. He also struck out three batters. In the top of the sixth, Sam Hojnar hit a no-doubter to tie the game at three.

Trystan Sarcone took the mound in the sixth inning and surrendered a line-drive, two-run home run to senior infielder Ben Patascil. Sarcone then worked a scoreless seventh and earned the win thanks to Maryland’s big eighth inning.

Alex Walsh recorded a two-inning save for the Terps, ultimately getting junior infielder Zach Toglia to fly out for the final out of the game.

Three things to know

1. Streak continued. Maryland entered this season having won 11 straight weekend series. Using yet another late-inning rally, the Terps were able to win their fourth series of the season and 15th in a row.

2. Orr’s big weekend continued. After posting four RBI’s Saturday, Orr followed it up Sunday with a 4-of-5 outing at the plate. His four hits set a career-high.

“We’ve been waiting for this [since] when I recruited [Orr],” Swope said. “You know, this is what he was. He was a hit machine. He was always on base. He was pesky. He was hard to get out. And we’ve just been waiting for him to take that next step.”

3. Chris Hacopian’s great day. The younger Hacopian brother reached base five times, and like Orr, set a personal best with four hits.

“I thought he was having some of the toughest at bats no matter what,” Swope said.