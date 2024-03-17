Maryland women’s basketball earns No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Iowa State in first round

Maryland women’s basketball (19-13) earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face off against No. 7-seed Iowa State (20-11) in the Round of 64 in the Portland 4 Region.

The Cyclones saw a fruitful 2023-24 campaign, going 12-6 in conference play and earning the No. 4 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. This season, they notched signature wins over then-No. 4 Baylor, then-No. 7 Kansas State and then-No. 24 West Virginia.

If Maryland can defeat Iowa State, it will play the winner of No. 2-seed Stanford and No. 15-seed Norfolk State in the second round.

The Terps had a rough start to the season, falling to then-No. 6 South Carolina and then-No. 8 UConn in back-to-back contests. But they soon found their rhythm, winning seven games in a row before the start of conference play.

However, the regular season was anything but regular for Maryland, as it notched a program-high nine Big Ten losses and failed to secure a victory over a ranked opponent.

In fact, it wasn’t until the Big Ten Tournament that the Terps pulled off a ranked win, doing so against then-No. 4 Ohio State in the quarterfinals. They then bowed out to Nebraska in the semifinals.

Maryland was led all season long by junior guard Shyanne Sellers, who paced the team in points per game (15.5), assists (171) and blocks (20). The first-team All-Big Ten honoree has been the main catalyst on offense, handling the ball consistently after the departures of Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers to the WNBA following last season.

Miller and Meyers helped lead the Terps to a No. 2 seed last year, ultimately advancing to the Elite Eight.

Jakia-Brown Turner and Bri McDaniel had fantastic 2023-24 seasons in their own right, as Brown-Turner was named to the All-Big Ten second team and McDaniel earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

“I’m very confident in this team and I’m very excited to see what we can do,” said forward Faith Masonius following Maryland’s loss against Nebraska.