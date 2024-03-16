No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse pulls away late in 12-6 win over Ohio State

No. 3 Maryland women’s lacrosse was only up a goal on Ohio State heading into the fourth quarter.

But once the final frame started, Hannah Leubecker took over. The graduate attacker scored three of six Maryland goals in the quarter as the Terps pulled away from the Buckeyes, 12-6.

“Having that fourth quarter, knowing we can put our foot down and turn around is a huge blessing,” Leubecker said.

After the first quarter, it looked like Maryland was in store for a blowout victory. Behind strong defending and a fast-paced attack, Maryland climbed out to a 4-0 lead. Chrissy Thomas opened up the scoring, followed up in quick succession with goals from Libby May, Kori Edmondson, and Victoria Hensh.

Maryland became the first team to hold Ohio State scoreless in a quarter since Mar. 25 of last year. The Buckeyes committed six turnovers in the frame, and Maryland goalie Emily Sterling stuffing the Buckeyes' lone two shots. She finished the game with 11 stops.

“The way that the defense responded, and would do it time after time was huge,” head coach Cathy Reese said. “That was awesome to defend an offense like Ohio State and cause that many turnovers.”

But after the first, the Terps offense began to stagnate. After managing nine shots in the first 15 minutes, they fired away just three in the second quarter. A pair of goals from Buckeye attackers Kate Tyack and Leah Sax made it 4-2 at the half.

Surprisingly, the Buckeyes, who have struggled in the category all season long, dubbed six of the half’s eight draw controls.

Shaylan Ahearn and Edmondson each found the back of the net to start the third quarter, but Maryland’s play became sloppy thereafter, and the Buckeyes managed a three-goal run to close pout the frame.

But once the fourth quarter started, Maryland turned on the jets.

Edmondson completed her hat trick in the middle of Leubecker’s trio of goals, and Eloise Clevenger notched three of her five assists.

The Terps also rebounded in possession, finishing the game equal to Ohio State in draw controls. Defender Megan Ball led the Terps with five.

Maryland outscored Ohio State in the fourth quarter, 6-1, putting the latter’s upset bid to rest.

Three things to know

1. Maryland’s defense showed out. The Terps forced four shot clock violations and 16 turnovers in the game, which allowed them to stay ahead despite an at-times stagnant offense.

2. Edmonson and Leubecker starred. Edmonson and Leubecker were dominant Saturday, each finding the back of the net late to complete their hat tricks.

3. The Terps came alive in the fourth quarter. Despite early offensive struggles, the Terps fired off 12 shots and scored six times in the fourth quarter.