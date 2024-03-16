Maryland baseball drops first game of series at Portland, 5-3

Maryland baseball’s late comeback effort fell short Friday, as the Terps lost to Portland, 5-3, in the first game of this weekend’s series.

Terps starting pitcher Kenny Lippman faced struggles in his five innings, continuing a tough stretch. After only getting one out in his previous start, Lippman gave up five earned runs Friday.

In the first inning, Portland got the scoring started with a Christian Cooney RBI single. Then, Zach Toglia hit a two-RBI double. In the third inning, Toglia hit another double to drive in two runs.

Andrew Johnson came into the game in the sixth inning and immediately retired six consecutive batters before working another scoreless inning in the eighth.

But the Terps were already playing from behind, and Pilots starter Nick Brink had a stranglehold on their offense Friday night. He held Maryland scoreless through six innings, and despite him giving up two runs in the seventh, Maryland had few answers for Portland’s Friday night starter.

The Terps finally got on the board in the seventh when Chris Hacopian came in to score on a passed ball. That was followed by Kevin Keister hitting a sacrifice fly, and in the eighth, Eddie Hacopian hit a ball to left field that struck the glove of Christian Cooney but dropped. Originally ruled an error but changed to a double, that allowed Brayden Martin to score from first.

Portland shut the door, though, with Tanner Douglas recording the save.

Three things to know

1. Striking out. Maryland struck out 16 times on Friday. Brink, Curtis Herbert and Douglas had a field day on the mound, missing bats with frequency.

2. Lippman struggled again. After dominating his first three starts of the season, Lippman has struggled in his last two appearances. He seemed to have solidified himself as Maryland’s top option, but hasn’t looked that way this stretch of road games.

3. Few baserunners. Maryland struggled to get runners on base Friday, only generating five hits and one walk.