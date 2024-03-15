Maryland men’s basketball guard Noah Batchelor to enter transfer portal

Maryland men’s basketball guard Noah Batchelor will enter the transfer portal, the sophomore announced Friday on X. Batchelor is the first Terp to announce their intention to enter the portal this offseason.

I am officially entering the transfer portal. Excited for the next chapter! — noah batchelor (@noah_batchelor_) March 15, 2024

Batchelor, who hails from Frederick, Md. but finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., arrived at Maryland as head coach Kevin Willard’s first high school signee. Batchelor was a three-star prospect.

Batchelor came to College Park with the reputation of a 3-point shooting specialist, but never saw that materialize on the court. The 6-foot-6 wing made 20 of his 68 career 3-point attempts (29.4%), with only nine career field-goal attempts coming from inside the arc.

His playing time was relatively sparse, as he averaged just 7.3 minutes per game in his 48 appearances over two years with the program. Batchelor made just two starts — including one this past season against UAB on Nov. 12.

Batchelor’s most productive game as a Terp came less than a week ago, when he nailed three 3-pointers for a career-best nine points in Maryland’s regular-season finale against Penn State on March 10. In the team’s Big Ten Tournament loss to Wisconsin on Thursday, he saw the court for a career-high 23 minutes, managing two points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal.