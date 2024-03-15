MM 3.15: Maryland field hockey announces hiring of assistant coach

Maryland field hockey announced the hiring of Jenny Rizzo as an assistant coach and goalkeeper coordinator on Tuesday.

In college, Rizzo was an accomplished goalkeeper at Penn State, twice being named to the All-Big Ten second team. She has since played with the U.S. national team, as well as Beeston Hockey Club in England.

After graduating, Rizzo was a assistant at Davidson and Lafayette, specializing in goalkeeper development.

“Using my current playing experience and tactical understanding of the game, I hope to aid especially in our goalkeeper development,” Rizzo said in a release.

This coming season, Maryland will return both of its primary goalkeepers from last year: Paige Kieft and Alyssa Klebasko. With Klebasko earning the majority of playing time, the Terps allowed just 1.26 goals per game on their run to the national quarterfinals.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball lost to Wisconsin by 31 points, knocking the Terps out of the Big Ten Tournament. Andrew Chodes recapped the game and Emmett Siegel gave takeaways.

Ben Messinger previewed Maryland baseball’s series at Portland.

Two Maryland women’s basketball recruits, Kyndal Walker and Breanna Williams, were named their respective locales’ Gatorade players of the year.