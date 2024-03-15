No. 5 Maryland men’s lacrosse vs. No. 3 Virginia preview

Following a narrow overtime victory over winless Brown, No. 5 Maryland men’s lacrosse will look for a signature win when it hosts No. 3 Virginia in the 97th rendition of one of college lacrosse’s most storied rivalries.

Maryland will hope that faceoff specialist Luke Wierman can play after missing the Terps’ previous game, with head coach John Tillman saying that the All-American is “making progress.”

Saturday’s game is set for 3 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Network.

Virginia Cavaliers (5-1, 0-0 ACC)

2023 record: 13-4, 4-2 ACC

Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany is in his eighth season with the Cavaliers, with two national championships under his belt.

Virginia was seen as a favorite to get a third national championship last year, but lost in overtime to eventual-champion Notre Dame in the Final Four.

Tiffany’s squad is a top contender once again this season, with its only loss coming to then-No. 7 Johns Hopkins, 16-14.

Players to watch

Connor Shellenberger, graduate attackman, No. 1 — A finalist for the Tewaaraton Award last season, Shellenberger is one of the most dangerous players in the country. He’s racked up 20 goals and 34 points through six games this season.

Shellenberger was kept somewhat in check by Maryland’s Brett Makar last year, scoring just once in Maryland’s overtime victory. Ajax Zappitello will get his turn to try to slow the all-American down on Saturday.

McCabe Millon, freshman attackman, No. 9 — The No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class, Millon has shown his quality instantly, notching 18 goals and nine assists to begin his collegiate career.

Cole Kastner, senior defenseman, No. 39 — Standing 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Kastner is one of three Virginia defenders over 6-foot-5. A preseason first team all-American, he’s forced six turnovers and raked 12 ground balls this year.

Strength

Offense. Averaging 16 goals per game, Virginia has one the most lethal attacks in the country, with its starting attack line having scored 64 goals this season.

The Cavaliers like to initiate their offense from behind the goal, and play an unselfish style, always finding the open man.

Weakness

Defensive midfield. In Virginia’s only loss this season, Johns Hopkins found success in hunting short-stick matchups as well as dodging on long-stick midfielder Ben Wayer.

Maryland will look to offensive midfielders Jack Koras, Ryan Siracusa and Eric Spanos to find advantageous matchups. Maryland will need all the goals it can get with the Cavaliers’ dangerous offense on the other end of the field.

Three things to watch

1. Big Ten vs. ACC. Virginia has already faced two Big Ten opponents this season, thumping Michigan and Ohio State. Maryland has played two ACC opponents, having beat Syracuse but losing to Notre Dame.

2. Can Maryland match Virginia’s firepower? The lowest offensive output for Virginia this season was 14 goals, a number Maryland reached for the first time this season last week. The Terps will need their offense to pull its weight if they want to keep up with Virginia.

3. Faceoffs. Virginia has used four different faceoff men to generate a win rate of nearly 54% on the season. If Wierman can go, the advantage should be with him and the Terps, but if not, Shea Keethler will take charge alongside freshman Sean Crete, who went 1-of-10 last week. Keethler went 12-of-20.