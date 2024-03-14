Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s season-ending loss to Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball was blitzed by Wisconsin and could never get itself back into the game, falling by 31 points in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Holding a 16-17 record, the Terps will not earn a bid to any postseason invitational, meaning their season has come to a close.

Here are three takeaways from Thursday’s game.

The game got out of hand quick

On Wednesday, Maryland rode a hot start to a win over Rutgers. But the Terps were on the wrong end of an early offensive explosion the following day, with their hopes of a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal bid diminished within the opening minutes.

When the Badgers started 6-for-6 from three, it became clear it was just that kind of day for Maryland. Wisconsin continued to add insult to injury by hitting 10 more threes, at one point extending its lead to 40 points.

Maryland fell victim to a team feeling itself from outside more than usual, but it didn’t do itself any favors with its defense. A large percentage of the Badgers’ threes were practically uncontested, with the Terps slow to close out and hesitant to rise up and contest their opponent’s jumpers.

Against Rutgers the day prior, Maryland made a living on the defensive end by packing its players inside the 3-point arc and daring the Scarlet Knights to shoot outside jumpers. Rutgers didn’t make the Terps pay, but Maryland had no such luck against Wisconsin, which sent the Terps home with ease.

Young’s last game

Jahmir Young’s play the last two seasons earned him better than a blowout loss to end his college career. Unfortunately, that was the fate he endured.

Young, as well as Donta Scott, are out of eligibility and have played their last games in Maryland uniforms.

As has been the case all season, Young did the best he could Thursday. But his 18 points weren’t nearly enough, as by the time the rest of his teammates began finding themselves in the scoring column, the Badgers’ lead was already insurmountable.

Young will go down as one of the best guards to play for Maryland in recent memory. His two years included a pair of all-conference selections, and he was the catalyst of last season’s success that reinvigorated the program. But ultimately, his legacy will be one of wasted opportunity, with the team around him during his second season at Maryland not up to par.

Maryland’s difficulties this season will sting for a variety of reasons, but perhaps none as much as Young’s spectacular campaign going to waste.

A forgettable end to a forgettable season

It became clear as Maryland’s season developed that it wasn’t destined to make the NCAA Tournament. Few were disillusioned to think otherwise, even after a convincing first-round Big Ten Tournament win. Its final showcase was one of the most lopsided defeats in Big Ten Tournament history.

Maryland has had just two losing seasons since 1993, and both have come in the last three years. The first was a season of transition, with Mark Turgeon leaving in December.

This season was different. Even if some were taken aback by the suddenness of Turgeon’s departure, his lack of postseason success made it feel as though his tenure was closer to the end than the beginning.

This time around, Willard was entering just his second year with Maryland. The following year, he won an NCAA Tournament game with a makeshift roster and brought in a top-15 recruiting class. Optimism was through the roof in College Park, and the prospect of bringing back the likes of Young, Julian Reese and Scott made it easy to overlook the losses of players like Hakim Hart, Don Carey and Ian Martinez.

The Terps’ performance this season means that Willard will no longer have the benefit of the doubt. He will bring in five-star freshman Derik Queen next season, but impending losses and the evergreen promise of contributors entering the transfer portal mean that he will have to entirely retool his roster.

Missing the NCAA Tournament and having a losing season at a program of Maryland’s stature will call for an instant review of the program. He hasn’t even been in College Park for two full years, but the next few months may very well be the most important of Willard’s career.