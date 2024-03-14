 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big Ten Tournament game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Follow along with fellow Maryland fans as the Terps vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.

By Testudo Times Staff
Rutgers v Maryland Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Maryland men’s basketball and Wisconsin are set to square off in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, with tipoff set for approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The winner plays Northwestern in the quarterfinals on Friday.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Big Ten Tournament second-round preview: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball dominates Rutgers, advancing to second round of Big Ten Tournament

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten Tournament win over Rutgers

