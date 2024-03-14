MM 3.14: Five Maryland wrestlers awarded NCAA championship seeds

Five Maryland wrestlers will represent the program at the upcoming NCAA championships in Kansas City, Missouri, and they received their seeds Thursday evening.

Jaxon Smith is the highest-seeded Terp, coming in at No. 11 in the 197-pound weight class. Ethen Miller, who wrestles at 149 pounds, wasn’t far behind, seeded No. 12 in his weight class. Both wrestlers placed fourth in their respective weight classes at the Big Ten championships.

Braxton Brown was Maryland’s third and final automatic qualifier after finishing sixth in the 133-pound weight class at the Big Ten championships. He received the No. 17 seed for the NCAA championships.

Heavyweight Seth Nevills, seeded No. 30 among 285-pounders, and Kal Miller — the 32nd seed in the 141-pound weight class — received at-large bids.

The NCAA championships will be held from March 21-23.

