Big Ten Tournament: How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Less than 24 hours after beating Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland men’s basketball will match up with Wisconsin with a chance to advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Thursday’s game.

The numbers

Maryland: 16-16, 8-13 Big Ten

Wisconsin: 19-12, 11-9 Big Ten

Last meeting: Wisconsin won, 74-70 (Feb. 20, 2024)

All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 14-8

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Wisconsin -2.5, O/U 132.5

How to watch and listen

When: Thursday, March 14, approximately 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Big Ten Network — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 84 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Catch up before the game

Big Ten Tournament second-round preview: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Maryland men’s basketball dominates Rutgers, advancing to second round of Big Ten Tournament

Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s Big Ten Tournament win over Rutgers

Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten first team, three other Terps earn conference honors

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.