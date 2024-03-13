Big Ten Tournament: How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Rutgers

It’s been a rocky road to this point for both Maryland men’s basketball and Rutgers, and they’ll play to keep their seasons alive Wednesday evening when they kick off the Big Ten Tournament. The winner of the first-round matchup between the No. 12-seeded Terps and No. 13-seeded Scarlet Knights will play No. 5-seed Wisconsin on Thursday.

Wednesday’s game will not be available on linear television, with the tournament’s first-round games only available on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s paid streaming service.

Here’s how to watch and listen.

The numbers

Maryland: 15-16, 7-13 Big Ten

Rutgers: 15-16, 7-13 Big Ten

Last meeting: Maryland won, 63-46 (Feb. 25, 2024)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 14-8

DraftKings Sportsbook line: Maryland -3.5, O/U 126

How to watch and listen

When: Wednesday, March 13, 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Streaming: Peacock — Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt.) / 980 AM (D.C.) / SiriusXM Channel 84 — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Catch up before the game

