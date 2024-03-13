MM 3.13: Two Maryland women’s lacrosse players earn Big Ten weekly honors

After wins last week over William and Mary and No. 2 James Madison, Maryland women’s lacrosse had two players earn Big Ten weekly honors. Graduate attacker Libby May was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and graduate goalie Emily Sterling earned the conference’s defensive player of the week award.

The Terps, holding a 6-1 record and ranked No. 3 in the latest ILWomen/IWLCA poll, received a massive boost from May on the offensive end. She scored six goals in two games last week — including four against the Dukes — converting on all but two of her eight shots. May has accounted for at least two points in every game this season and brought her career total of multi-goal games to 52.

On the other end, Sterling stymied Maryland’s opponents. She only needed to make three saves against William and Mary, but against James Madison, Sterling rose to the occasion. She made a season-best 14 saves, nine of which came in an impressive second-half performance that saw her allow only three goals.

May, Sterling and the Terps are back in action this Saturday for their conference opener at Ohio State.

In other news

Four Maryland men’s basketball players earned Big Ten honors, including a first-team all-conference selection for graduate guard Jahmir Young. The team plays its first Big Ten Tournament game on Wednesday, and Colin McNamara previewed the Terps’ matchup with Rutgers.

Maryland baseball plated three runs in the ninth inning to squeeze past Mount St. Mary’s, 6-4.

In addition to its three automatic qualifiers from the Big Ten championships, Maryland wrestling had two more members of its team earn bids to the NCAA championships: 141-pounder Kal Miller and heavyweight Seth Nevills.

Seth is heading to Kansas City!



He qualifies for his first-ever NCAA Championships!#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/fqXSYxAn5C — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 12, 2024

Maryland softball beat Virginia, 2-1, after Sydney Lewis hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

LEWIS WITH A HOME RUN TO GET US IN THE LEAD IN THE 6TH



B6| Maryland 2, Virginia 1#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/Br9mGvHuqS — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 12, 2024

Maryland field hockey announced the hiring of Jenny Rizzo as an assistant coach and goalkeeper coordinator.

Welcome to Maryland! @jenrizz5



We are so excited to have you join our team!https://t.co/QSYZawfT1m — Maryland Field Hockey (@TerpsFH) March 12, 2024

Maryland women’s golf finished tied for 10th place at the Briar’s Creek Invitational with a team score of 24-over-par.

Maryland tennis came in at No. 49 in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.