MM 3.12: Maryland football earns commitment from 4-star linebacker

Maryland football added to its strong 2025 class Monday when blue-chip linebacker Carlton Smith announced his commitment. He became Maryland’s fourth class of 2025 pledge, and the second four-star in the class (Jett White).

Recently transferring to Maury High School in Norfolk, Virginia, Smith is rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 player in Virginia by the 247Sports Composite.

Listed at 6-foot and 205 pounds, Smith notably weighed offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and Miami. The Terps first extended Smith an offer in June 2021 when he attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.

During his three seasons at St. Frances, he spent time mostly at outside linebacker but also saw snaps at safety.

In other news

Maryland wrestling finished in 10th place at the Big Ten championships.

Following a win over then-No. 2 James Madison, Maryland women’s lacrosse moved up six spots to No. 3 in the latest national rankings.

Moving to #3 this week pic.twitter.com/rAsljcHD7U — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) March 11, 2024

Maryland softball’s Courtney Wyche was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week.