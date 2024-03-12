Jahmir Young named to All-Big Ten first team, three other Terps earn conference honors

Maryland men’s basketball guard Jahmir Young was selected to the All-Big Ten first team by the media, announced by the league Tuesday, making him the first Terp to earn all-conference first-team honors since Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith did so during the 2019-20 season. The league’s coaches placed Young on the second team.

Maryland had three other players earn Big Ten honors. Forwards Julian Reese and Donta Scott were both awarded all-conference honorable mentions — Reese was a unanimous selection, while Scott was honored by the coaches but not the media — and guard DeShawn Harris-Smith was included on the all-freshman team. Young was Maryland’s Big Ten sportsmanship award recipient as well.

After transferring from Charlotte ahead of last season, Young made an immediate impact and solidified himself as one of the best guards to play for Maryland in recent years. Last season, he was a second-team all-conference selection, and he continued to shine as a graduate student. Young became the third-fastest player to score 1,000 points as a Terp, crossing that threshold after just 58 games in a Maryland uniform.

Young finished the 2023-24 regular season with a scoring average of 20.8 points per game, third-best in the league. He also contributed elsewhere on the court, chipping in 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

Young had just one game this season with fewer than 10 points. He had 18 games with at least 20 points, including three with 30 or more. His highest single-game scoring output came on Dec. 22 at UCLA, when he scored a blistering 37 points.

Young also shot a remarkable 90.7% from the free-throw line this season — just one-tenth of a percentage point behind Greg Manning’s single-season program record set in 1979-80.

Second to Young in terms of production among Maryland players was Reese, who averaged 13.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. He recorded 15 double-doubles, the 11th-most in a season in program history. This is Reese’s second straight All-Big Ten honorable mention.

In his fifth and final collegiate season, Scott averaged 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He broke program records for both career games played and games started, earning his second career all-league honorable mention.

Harris-Smith struggled to find consistency on the offensive end — scoring 7.1 points per game while shooting just 17.3% from three — but provided solid minutes on defense. He also at times showcased the physicality and aggression that earned him a four-star designation as a recruit.

Maryland’s season strayed far from its once-lofty expectations. The Terps finished the regular season with a 15-16 record, including a 7-13 record in Big Ten play that earned them the No. 12 seed in the upcoming conference tournament. Their 12th-place finish is their worst since joining the league in 2014, requiring them to win at least two conference tournament games to avoid a second losing season in three years.

The Terps’ first conference tournament game is against No. 13-seed Rutgers on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winner of that game will play No. 5-seed Wisconsin on Thursday.

All-Big Ten teams

First team

Media: Zach Edey (Purdue), Braden Smith (Purdue), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Jahmir Young (Maryland)

Coaches: Zach Edey (Purdue), Braden Smith (Purdue), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Boo Buie (Northwestern), Marcus Domask (Illinois)

Second team

Media: Tyson Walker (Michigan State), AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Marcus Domask (Illinois), Kel’el Ware (Indiana), Dawson Garcia (Minnesota)

Coaches: Tyson Walker (Michigan State), AJ Storr (Wisconsin), Jahmir Young (Maryland), Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska), Tony Perkins (Iowa)

Third team

Media: Payton Sandfort (Iowa), Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State), Keisei Tominaga (Nebraska), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Bruce Thornton (Ohio State)

Coaches: Payton Sandfort (Iowa), Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State), Dawson Garcia (Minnesota), Kel’el Ware (Indiana), Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern), Rienk Mast (Nebraska)

All-Defensive team

Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State), Zach Edey (Purdue), Cliff Omoruyi (Rutgers), Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin), Kel’el Ware (Indiana), Brooks Barnhizer (Northwestern)

All-Freshman team

Owen Freeman (Iowa), Mackenize Mgbako (Indiana), DeShawn Harris-Smith (Maryland), Cam Christie (Minnesota), John Blackwell (Wisconsin)

Awards

Player of the Year: Zach Edey (Purdue)

Coach of the Year: Matt Painter (Purdue) and Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska)

Defensive Player of the Year: Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State)

Freshman of the Year: Owen Freeman (Iowa) and Mackenize Mgbako (Indiana)

Sixth Man of the Year: Mason Gillis (Purdue)