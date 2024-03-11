MM 3.11: Maryland gymnastics sticks to its winning ways, taking down Towson

After placing first at three straight quad meets, Maryland gymnastics kept rolling with a 196.725-196.625 win over Towson on Sunday.

Maryland was most impressive on uneven bars, posting a team score of 49.225. Rhea LeBlanc led the way with a career-high 9.925, matched during the meet only by Madeline Komoroski, who had an identical score on beam.

Natalie Martin had the best score of any competitor on vault (9.875), and the Terps were led by LeBlanc and Martin on floor, with both receiving scores of 9.875.

Maryland, now 13-7 on the season, will be back in action on March 16 when it participates in the Kidney Care Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Nashville, Tennessee.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball lost its final game of the regular season at Penn State on Sunday. Emmett Siegel had the game story and Andrew Chodes provided takeaways.

Maryland women’s basketball defeated No. 1-seed Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals, but lost to Nebraska. Jack Parry recapped the semifinal defeat and Ryan Alonardo gave his takeaways.

No. 7 Maryland men’s lacrosse narrowly avoided being upset by Brown over the weekend, defeating the Bears, 14-13, in overtime.

No. 9 Terps women’s lacrosse picked up a massive nonconference win on Sunday, beating No. 2 James Madison, 11-8.

Maryland baseball lost the first game of its three-game set at Charlotte but bounced back by sweeping Sunday’s doubleheader to win the series.

Maryland wrestling hosted the Big Ten championships over the weekend. It finished 10th as a team, with four individual placers: Braxton Brown (sixth place, 133 pounds), Ethen Miller (fourth place, 149), Jaxon Smith (fourth place, 197) and Seth Nevills (eighth place, 285). Brown, Miller and Smith earned automatic bids to the NCAA championships.

Program milestones from this weekend:



- Highest team finish at B1Gs ever (10th)

- Most team points scored ever (39)

- Most individual placers (4)#TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/4uq2exEY0e — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) March 10, 2024

Maryland softball lost the first game of its series against Boston College but won the second on a walk-off double by Delaney Reefe. The third game of the series was canceled due to inclement weather.

Final



Maryland 1, Boston College 3



Game 2 will begin in about 30 minutes



https://t.co/WPTo37qlXH#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/eEFiwLEoFd — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 8, 2024





Maryland 3, Boston College 2



: Reefe goes 2-for-4 and wins the game with an RBI Double

: McFarland goes 1-for-4 with a triple and an RBI

: Wyche throws 9 innings and strikes out 11



: https://t.co/OP8lVHeOhh#FearTheTurtle pic.twitter.com/E2AcMbuN0l — Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) March 9, 2024

Maryland tennis beat Nebraska on Friday, 4-3.