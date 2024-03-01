Maryland baseball cruises to 8-3 win over Bryant

Maryland took the first game of its three-game series against Bryant, beating the Bulldogs, 8-3, on Friday.

The Terps scored early and often, scoring in each of the first five innings — including a four-run fifth inning that gave them a comfortable cushion.

Kenny Lippman started for the Terps — his first home start this season — and had a strong performance. As the team’s top starter, Lippman set the tone, throwing six innings without giving up an earned run. He also struck out nine batters, only giving up three hits and walking three batters.

“Feeling good, feeling more comfortable, you know,” Lippman said. “Felt like the stuff was a lot sharper today, a lot cleaner, more through the zone, more — a lot more settled than what happened in the last few starts, so just getting more comfortable.”

Trystan Sarcone came in for Lippman in the seventh inning and pitched the final three innings for Maryland, earning the save while only giving up one earned run.

Austin Wainer started for Bryant and gave up four earned runs in 3 ⅓ innings. Bryant’s Friday starter struck out five and gave up six hits, bringing his earned run average to 10.80.

Maryland jumped out to a first-inning lead when Chris Hacopian drove in his older brother, Eddie, with a fielder’s choice. In the second inning, the elder Hacopian hit an RBI single to drive in Elijah Lambros.

In the third inning, Maryland scored via the long ball with Kevin Keister hitting a homer to center field to make it 3-0.

Sam Hojnar made it four straight inning with a run in the following frame with an RBI single to drive in Brayden Martin.

After allowing a run in the fifth, Maryland opened the game up in the bottom half of the frame, scoring four runs. Lambros plated the first run with an RBI single, and Eddie Hacopian followed shortly after with a two-run single. Then, Chris Hacopian capped the inning with a hot shot down the third-base line, bringing in Martin from second.

Bryant brought two more runs across — the second of which came on a Brandyn Durand home run in the ninth — but was put away by the Terps with ease.

Three things to know

1. Lippman’s phenomenal start. Lippman undoubtedly had the best start of any pitcher thus far this season for Maryland. He showed why he is the team’s go-to Friday night guy.

“Like anything, we were looking for on a Friday, you want to know what you’re kind of getting,” Maryland head coach Matt Swope said. “Because that sets the tone for the weekend, especially when you’re just — with the most part — trying to win series. So anytime you feel really good and confident about what you got going on Friday, I think it gives that little extra boost to the rest of the team as well.”

2. The Hacopian brothers put on a show. Both Eddie and Chris Hacopian recorded multi-RBI games. Eddie drove in three runs and recorded three hits from the leadoff spot, and Chris had two RBIs.

“Eddie is the man. Just call him steady Eddie,” Swope said. “… He’s been the best player on the team. We’ve had several different lineups where as the season goes we’re trying to figure that out a little bit. But he’s just been the consistent one up there at the top.”

3. Maryland got on base every inning. The Bryant pitching staff was unable to send the Terps down in order a single time.