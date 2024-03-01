Takeaways from Maryland women’s basketball’s win over Wisconsin

Maryland women’s basketball improved to 9-8 in Big Ten play after a 79-63 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

Maryland set the tone with a strong start

Against Ohio State last Sunday, Maryland found itself trailing early. The Buckeyes dictated the tempo behind superior physicality, ball movement and speed, all of which seemed to unsettle Maryland’s usual rhythm.

However, a stark contrast emerged against an inferior Wisconsin team. The Terps burst out of the gates with a commanding 12-2 run, shooting an impressive 5-for-7 from the field. Defensively, they forced six early turnovers, allowing them to control the pace of play.

Despite Wisconsin mounting a brief comeback in the third quarter, narrowing its deficit to just four points midway through the opening quarter, the Terps remained composed. Instead of faltering under pressure, they maintained focus, closing out the quarter with precision to extend the lead to nine.

“I know I have to set the tone. It starts with me, and it just trickles down through all of us,” said guard Bri McDaniel. “So just having that one person that just punches first, it helps everybody, like, work together.”

Fisher impressed in extended minutes

With Lavender Briggs sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury, Emily Fisher emerged as the natural successor to inherit her minutes. Thursday, Fisher not only lived up to expectations, but also solidified her position as a reliable option off the bench. She recorded seven points and five rebounds in 14 minutes. While this stat line may not jump off the page, Fisher’s impact transcended mere numbers.

Head coach Brenda Frese’s strategic decision to occasionally deploy a larger lineup, including Fisher alongside Faith Masonius and Allie Kubek, sometimes diverted attention away from Fisher herself. This provided her with opportunities to operate both in the paint and on the perimeter.

She showcased versatility by displaying a reliable outside shot and a knack for driving to the basket. Her aggressive play earned her six free throws.

Fisher’s defensive prowess was particularly noteworthy, as she took on the daunting task of guarding Wisconsin’s standout player, 6-foot-4 Serah Williams. Despite being four inches shorter, Fisher excelled at defending Williams in the post, seemingly always in the right position.

Maryland pulled away late

Despite holding a commanding 20-point halftime lead, the Terps found themselves on the defensive in the third quarter, conceding 25 points while only scoring 13.

The Badgers seized control of the momentum, narrowing the gap to just eight points heading into the final frame. However, akin to its performance in the first quarter, Maryland swiftly halted the Badgers’ momentum.

A pivotal factor in the Terps’ fourth-quarter resurgence was the sudden emergence of Shyanne Sellers. After a lackluster first three quarters, where she only scored eight points on 1-for-4 shooting, Sellers transformed her game in the final 10 minutes. She erupted for 10 points on 4-for-5 shooting and contributed an assist, leading Maryland on a pivotal 15-4 run.

“I think [Sellers’] pace was a little slow to start,” Frese said. “It was a great response for her in the fourth quarter, to really pick it up … she’s obviously more than capable.”

The Terps forced three turnovers and drew eight fouls, sealing the victory in emphatic fashion.

“We knew we weren’t gonna let [the game] get away from us,” Sellers said. “I feel like we just found another gear to kick it into.”