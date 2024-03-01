MM 3.1: Pair of Maryland men’s lacrosse players earn Big Ten weekly honors

By Drew Owens

Maryland men’s lacrosse players Eric Spanos and Luke Wierman were named Big Ten Offensive Player and Specialist of the Week, respectively, after the fourth-ranked Terps beat No. 11 Princeton, 13-7, last Saturday.

Spanos scored a career-high four goals, including two of the team’s first three. He also had an assist, giving him a career-best five points.

Wierman went 20-for-23 from the faceoff “X,” a career-best 87%, becoming the first Terp to surpass 700 career faceoff wins in the process. He also scooped a career-high 13 ground balls. Wierman was also named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association Team of the Week for the second time this season.

Four different Terps have won a conference honor this month.

Maryland will face off against the reigning NCAA champion, No. 6 Notre Dame, in South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday at noon.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Mike Jones will become the next head coach at Old Dominion, where he played from 1991-95.

Maryland women’s basketball beat Wisconsin, 79-63.

Five Maryland wrestlers were ranked in the most recent NCAA coaches’ rankings, led by Jaxon Smith — the No. 5 197-pounder in the country.

Additionally, the Big Ten received the most pre-allocated spots in every weight class for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.